The sight of Alexis Sanchez smiling during Arsenal’s photocall was a welcome sight for the club’s supporters.

The Gunners held their annual shoot at London Colney, with Jack Wilshere among those involved.

Also making an appearance were youngsters Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson, the 17-year-old who Arsenal fans would love to see in the first team squad in the near future.

Santi Cazorla was absent, with Arsenal confirming that the injured playmaker attended a follow-up appointment in Spain.

So this is the squad that the north London club will use until the January transfer window. The fact that Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are still present is a major positive, although this could well be their final photocall.

Both players are out of contract next year and neither appear close to penning an extension. Sanchez was the subject of interest from Manchester City in the summer and Pep Guardiola could well make another move for the Chilean in January.

But that’s a matter that will be resolved next year. For now, Arsene Wenger will hope to get the best out of Sanchez and Ozil as they aim for a top four finish.

Piers Morgan is moaning about Arsenal - again

The Gunners have made an indifferent start to the season, wins over Leicester City and Bournemouth sandwiched by losses to Stoke City and Liverpool, and the #WengerOut group have already made themselves heard.

Among them is Piers Morgan, who found the most ridiculous reason to complain about Arsenal’s players at the photoshoot.

Reacting to a photo of Alexandre Lacazette and Shkodran Mustafi grinning, Morgan wrote on Twitter: “I'd prefer Arsenal players to stop smiling so much. They're always pictured beaming with happiness. Start scowling, get nasty, win.”

What?

Of course, every Arsenal supporter wants their team to win more matches.

But moaning at the players for smiling at an event where smiling is heavily involved is just nonsense.

There are bigger things to be concerned about, such as Sanchez and Ozil’s impending departures.

Arsenal players react

Europa League

While Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all get their Champions League campaigns underway this week, Arsenal are in action in the less glamorous Europa League on Thursday.

They host FC Koln in a match that Wenger will be eager to win.

After all, the Europa League could present the best pathway to next season’s Champions League.

