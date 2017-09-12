Arsenal's recent crisis was cooled slightly by an assured 3-0 home win over Bournemouth.

Many of the fans are still calling for Arsene Wenger's departure and some of the players have come under fire too.

Successive humiliating defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool caused outrage amongst supporters. Supporters who pay more to watch their team than any other Premier League club.

“I never could understand what is a crisis," said Wenger before the win over Bournemouth. "Is it to lose a game? Every defeat is a crisis, yes.”

German midfielder Mesut Ozil has come under criticism in the early stages of the season, with various pundits slating him after the 1-0 loss at Stoke.

"Arsenal can’t afford to carry someone like Ozil," said retired club legend Martin Keown. "He wants to have a good look at himself because he’s not kidding us watching the game, it’s not real.

"It felt like he was going through the motions today a lot of the time and I think in the goal they concede shows that."

The 28-year-old former Real Madrid star, who continues to divide football fans opinions, is yet to miss a minute so far this season.

Ozil, renowned for his assists, is yet to register an assist in the opening four matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already registered five.

A statistic shared by Opta on Twitter showed the criticism being directed at the Arsenal playmaker is completely unfair.

Ozil has created the exact same number of chances as Mkhitaryan but has been let down by the finishing of his teammates.

Ozil has less than 12 months to run on his current deal at the Emirates and could leave as a free agent next summer.

He's in a remarkably similar position to Alexis Sanchez, who almost completed a Deadline Day move to Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also set to become a free agent next summer but was sold to Liverpool for £40m after it became clear that he had no intention of staying in north London.

