Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mesut Ozil.

Surprising statistic shows Mesut Ozil has been fantastic in the 17/18 season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal's recent crisis was cooled slightly by an assured 3-0 home win over Bournemouth.

Many of the fans are still calling for Arsene Wenger's departure and some of the players have come under fire too.

Successive humiliating defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool caused outrage amongst supporters. Supporters who pay more to watch their team than any other Premier League club.

Article continues below

“I never could understand what is a crisis," said Wenger before the win over Bournemouth. "Is it to lose a game? Every defeat is a crisis, yes.”

German midfielder Mesut Ozil has come under criticism in the early stages of the season, with various pundits slating him after the 1-0 loss at Stoke.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

"Arsenal can’t afford to carry someone like Ozil," said retired club legend Martin Keown. "He wants to have a good look at himself because he’s not kidding us watching the game, it’s not real.

"It felt like he was going through the motions today a lot of the time and I think in the goal they concede shows that."

Arsenal's Martin Keown with his sons Nia

The 28-year-old former Real Madrid star, who continues to divide football fans opinions, is yet to miss a minute so far this season.

Ozil, renowned for his assists, is yet to register an assist in the opening four matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already registered five.

FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-REAL-MADRID-MAN UTD

A statistic shared by Opta on Twitter showed the criticism being directed at the Arsenal playmaker is completely unfair.

Ozil has created the exact same number of chances as Mkhitaryan but has been let down by the finishing of his teammates.

Ozil has less than 12 months to run on his current deal at the Emirates and could leave as a free agent next summer.

He's in a remarkably similar position to Alexis Sanchez, who almost completed a Deadline Day move to Manchester City.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also set to become a free agent next summer but was sold to Liverpool for £40m after it became clear that he had no intention of staying in north London.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Liverpool fans think EA Sports hate them after FIFA 18 ratings are leaked on Twitter

Liverpool fans think EA Sports hate them after FIFA 18 ratings are leaked on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again