Paulo Dybala just keeps getting better and better at Juventus, there’s no two ways about it.

Since putting pen to paper on a move to the Old Lady in 2015, the 23-year-old has come on leaps and bounds. The strike partnership he forged with Gonzalo Higuain last season was simply devastating in Serie A.

Only a rampant Real Madrid side ensured Dybala didn’t collect the Champions League title in Cardiff, too.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

One common theme throughout the forward’s career, though, has been comparisons to Lionel Messi. Dybala is the latest and perhaps most promising ever claimant to the title of ‘The Next Messi.’

It’s a media-born name that has been attributed to the likes of Erik Lamela over the years and has instigated the downfall of a number of young stars in the past.

Article continues below

Interestingly too, Dybala could possibly have been starring alongside Messi on club as well as international duties this year.

After Neymar’s switch to Paris Saint-Germain, the Juventus man was one of the players tipped to replace him. In the end, Ousame Dembele inherited the mantle but not after significant links regarding Dybala.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old remained in Turin and will be locking horns with Barcelona and Messi in the Champions League just a week after leading the line with him for Argentina.

Messi and Dybala both starred in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Venezuela that leaves their World Cup qualification in the balance.

And Argentina’s young talisman has made an incredible admonition about playing alongside Messi. In fact, he admits finding difficulty at featuring in the same team as the Barcelona legend.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus man explained: “Luckily I play with Messi in the national team and it is a great pleasure to learn many things from him.

“But the truth is that it’s hard for me to play with him because we play in the same position, I always try to leave his spaces but he is not easy for me. And in the national it is obvious that I have to adapt myself to him.’”

Even a player of Dybala’s quality has to play second fiddle to Messi and in a national team spoilt for strikers, the South Americans seem to suffer from their own abundance.

Although Dybala has expressed difficult at playing alongside Messi, last season suggested he had no problem playing against him.

Juventus will be hoping history repeats itself in this year’s group stage.

Do you think Barcelona were right to buy Ousmane Dembele, not Dybala? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms