The WWE is currently head over heels for the current feud going on between longtime WWE frontman John Cena and future face of the WWE Roman Reigns.

Cena has been recognized as the face of WWE for the better part of a decade, but has recently taken a step back from the main event scene to do more work in Hollywood as he begins to get serious about his acting career. In his absence, WWE has been grooming former Shield leader Roman Reigns to take Cena's place as "The Face That Runs The Place." Reigns and Cena have had multiple confrontations on WWE TV these past few weeks, unleashing a slew of insults on one another during their promos on RAW.

Reigns has gone as far as calling Cena a 'b*tch' multiple times and also saying that he has had more great matches in two years than Cena has in his entire career. Cena has really laid into Reigns by saying the only reason he's still around is cause Reigns isn't ready to take his spot, and also made fun of "The Big Dog's" failed drug test from last year.

Article continues below

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback took to his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, to talk about the feud between "The Guy" and "The Leader Of The Cenation." "The Big Guy" explained why he hopes Reigns comes out on top at No Mercy, and also said that Cena can't politic his way to victory in this fight (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I didn't watch RAW or SmackDown. The only thing I watched [on RAW], because I heard a little buzz about it, was the Cena/Reigns promo." Ryback continued.

Article continues below

"I went and watched it after just to see and I thought it was really good. I enjoyed the whole thing.

"Yeah, no, I just think it was about time they do a promo on things of what people really think or whatnot, so I thought it was entertaining on all accounts and I know they mentioned something, they say they thought Reigns forgot his lines.

"I didn't see in there where he forgot his lines. People pause and take their time all the time on different situations and whatnot, but yeah, no, I like Roman Reigns. Roman's a good dude and I always got along with him really well, so I hope he f--king beats John really quickly for creative purposes.

"John's a creative guy. He [has] been there for a long time. He [has] been through this battle many, many times where he [has] been able to politically control it and, ah, this is one where I don't know, I don't know if he will. And it'll be nice if he can't."

What are your thoughts on Ryback saying he hopes to see "The Big Dog" come out on top against Cena at No Mercy? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms