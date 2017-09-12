Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Frank Lampard picks the most skilful player he played with at Chelsea

It's still early days but it looks like Frank Lampard will be another popular pundit.

Following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes, Lampard has joined his former England teammates at BT Sport.

Since hanging up his boots earlier this year, the former England midfielder has sporadically passed his very sensible opinion on matches and the latest news dominating debates up and down the country.

But with the group stages of the Champions League set to get underway this week, BT Sport are likely to show off their new signing at every opportunity and why not?

Of course, despite having spells at West Ham, Man City and New York City, it's Lampard's 13-year stint at Chelsea for which he will be remembered most for.

And in a new interview with FourFourTwo, the Stamford Bridge hero has been discussing some of his old teammates.

As you can see in the video, the 39-year-old spared plenty of praise for close friend John Terry, who he labelled as the teammate who always worked the hardest in training and also revealed the ex-Blues captain always threw himself into challenges, even when they were only casually playing.

But it got a bit more interesting when Lampard was asked to name the most skilful player he played alongside at Chelsea.

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Although he reserved special praise for the likes of Gianfranco Zola and Joe Cole, Lampard insists Eden Hazard impressed him the most.

“I was fortunate enough to play with [Gianfranco] Zola when I first got there; players like Joe Cole had tremendous skill,” he said.

“But I think Eden Hazard – as in skill that he took onto the pitch and could do magic out of nowhere – he was the outstanding one.”

Hazard's start to the new season has been curtailed as he recovers from a broken ankle picked up with Belgium at the beginning of the summer.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance of the campaign with a 12-minute cameo against Leicester last weekend.

He is likely to stay on the bench for the Blues' Champions League clash with Qarabag as Antonio Conte gradually builds up his match fitness.

