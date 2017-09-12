Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Sasha Banks on the difference between NXT and the WWE main roster

Sasha Banks has had a tremendous run on the WWE main roster since making her jump from NXT, but there is one key thing she misses about the developmental program.

Banks had a great run in NXT after having matches against the likes of Bayley, Paige, Emma, and many more, en-route to winning the NXT Women's Championship. She eventually made her main roster debut in July of 2015 as one of the women who kicked off the Women's Revolution. "The Legit Boss" helped propel women's wrestling into a whole new era when she went to battle with Charlotte multiple times on Monday Night RAW for the RAW Women's Title. She has won the coveted title four times and is currently set to take part in a Fatal Four-Way match for the title at No Mercy.

She recently made an appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to talk about her run in the WWE, and talked about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Banks was asked about her time in NXT and how much it differs from working on the WWE's main roster.

When asked about the biggest difference between the two shows, Banks noted that not knowing the creative plans for her character the way she did on NXT is pretty frustrating (quotes via IWNerd):

“I think that’s what’s different about NXT too. We kind of always knew where we were going, so it helped me prepare and think of ahead of time, like, ‘how can I make this better?’.

"But when I go to RAW, it’s legit, like, ‘I have no clue what I’m doing.’ I don’t even know what to prepare for. I’m just, like, handed something or told something. And I was like, ‘okay, I have one hour to get ready.

"Oh, okay. Alright. Let’s just do it!’ So, honestly, I wish we had the opportunity to know what we’re doing in the next three months.

"If we’re going with a storyline, I would like to know, ‘yeah, we’re going with you and Alexa [Bliss] and this is where we want to take it and where we want to go’ instead of just being, ‘oh, maybe you’ll have a tag match.

"Maybe you’ll have a promo. Maybe you’ll have this random match that doesn’t make any sense or whatever. Who knows? Or maybe you’ll just sit in catering. Who knows?'”

“I think that’s with all of our [WWE] Superstars. None of them know what’s going on. When you see Monday Night RAW, we’re all surprised. Sometimes we’re even confused [about] where we’re going. And sometimes, maybe they don’t even follow through with a storyline, which kind of sucks sometimes.”

What are your thoughts on Banks saying the biggest difference between NXT and the WWE main roster is not knowing the creative plans? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

