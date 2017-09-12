Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Salah.

Why Mohamed Salah was sent home from Liverpool training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool will make their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League on Wednesday when they take on Sevilla at Anfield.

The Reds finished fourth in the Premier League table last season and, unlike in 2014-15 when they crashed out at the group stage after picking up just five points from six matches, there’s an optimism that Jurgen Klopp’s side can reach the knockout stage.

Liverpool have been drawn in a group with Sevilla, Maribor and Spartak Moscow. This is the strongest squad Klopp has had since he arrived in Merseyside and the Reds should be considered favourites to progress.

Article continues below

The German is eager to see how his side fares among Europe’s best, saying an appearance in the Champions League will increase their self-belief and development.

“It will help our belief 100 per cent,” Klopp said last month, via The Guardian.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

“We need to show up all the time and be part of the Champions League. If that is not a sign then I don’t understand what a sign is. It was the hardest way to get there but we did it and to be honest that feels even better.

“For all of us it builds the confidence. Yes, you gain experience from winning or losing games like this, but you want to have the kind of experience we have got now and that’s really good for the boys. I think we really deserved it.”

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-TRAINING

Salah was sent home from Liverpool training

Klopp’s players will get some invaluable experience by playing in Europe’s elite competition but one of those who might not feature on Wednesday is Mohamed Salah, who has made a bright start to his Liverpool career.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Salah was sent home from Liverpool training on Tuesday due to illness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could now start

The club insist it was just a precaution but the fact that Salah missed out Tuesday’s training session suggests he’s unlikely to play.

The Egyptian has fitted in well at the club, scoring three goals in six matches following his £36.9 million move from Roma.

His likely absence will present an opportunity to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to start following his arrival from Arsenal last month.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

Who should replace Salah in Liverpool's starting XI v Sevilla? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
UEFA Champions League

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Liverpool fans think EA Sports hate them after FIFA 18 ratings are leaked on Twitter

Liverpool fans think EA Sports hate them after FIFA 18 ratings are leaked on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again