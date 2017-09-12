Liverpool will make their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League on Wednesday when they take on Sevilla at Anfield.

The Reds finished fourth in the Premier League table last season and, unlike in 2014-15 when they crashed out at the group stage after picking up just five points from six matches, there’s an optimism that Jurgen Klopp’s side can reach the knockout stage.

Liverpool have been drawn in a group with Sevilla, Maribor and Spartak Moscow. This is the strongest squad Klopp has had since he arrived in Merseyside and the Reds should be considered favourites to progress.

The German is eager to see how his side fares among Europe’s best, saying an appearance in the Champions League will increase their self-belief and development.

“It will help our belief 100 per cent,” Klopp said last month, via The Guardian.

“We need to show up all the time and be part of the Champions League. If that is not a sign then I don’t understand what a sign is. It was the hardest way to get there but we did it and to be honest that feels even better.

“For all of us it builds the confidence. Yes, you gain experience from winning or losing games like this, but you want to have the kind of experience we have got now and that’s really good for the boys. I think we really deserved it.”

Salah was sent home from Liverpool training

Klopp’s players will get some invaluable experience by playing in Europe’s elite competition but one of those who might not feature on Wednesday is Mohamed Salah, who has made a bright start to his Liverpool career.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Salah was sent home from Liverpool training on Tuesday due to illness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could now start

The club insist it was just a precaution but the fact that Salah missed out Tuesday’s training session suggests he’s unlikely to play.

The Egyptian has fitted in well at the club, scoring three goals in six matches following his £36.9 million move from Roma.

His likely absence will present an opportunity to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to start following his arrival from Arsenal last month.

