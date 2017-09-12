Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Amir Khan.

Amir Khan predicts Canelo vs. GGG

This weekend boxing will produce one of the biggest fights that can be made in the sport today.

27-year-old boxing phenom Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will challenge 35-year-old undefeated Kazakhstani knockout artist and  WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in an epic boxing main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat. September 16, 2017). Alvarez has only lost one fight in his boxing career, and that coming at the hands of, arguably, the greatest of all time in Floyd Mayweather back in September of 2013. The Mexican's ridiculous knockout power has been the downfall of nearly all who have stepped into the ring against him, but he'll be sharing the ring with a man who can match his power blow-for-blow.

Golovkin has won all 37 of his professional fights consecutively and is looking for the biggest win of his career over Canelo, who is recognized as the face of boxing at the moment since the departure of Mayweather from the sport.

One of Canelo's former opponents, and former unified light-welterweight world champion, Amir Khan recently spoke to ESPN to get his take on the upcoming fight. Khan offered his pick for the fight and broke down the match-up to the best of his ability.

Judging off both fighter's past performances, Khan believes that when it's all said and done, it will be Alvarez who walks away from the ring with another victory under his belt (quotes via ESPN):

"This is going to be a very special fight," said Khan, who will be part of the fight telecast for BoxNation in the United Kingdom.

"It's one which I'm really looking forward to watching because fans have been asking to see this for a long time. These are the two best middleweights in the world taking on each other. It's the way that boxing should be -- the best fighting the best."

"Going on their past few performances I think that Canelo is only getting better and will get the win. Golovkin is an excellent fighter, but his last performance against Danny Jacobs [on March 18] would have given Canelo a lot of encouragement," Khan said.

"Golovkin had trouble dealing with Jacobs, and Canelo has even more skills. I've been in the ring with him and he's quick, has good movement and is a big puncher. I know a lot of people think Golovkin is the puncher going into this fight, but Canelo's power should not be underestimated."

Canelo Alvarez & Gennady Golovkin Media Workout

What are your thoughts on Khan picking Canelo to emerge victorious over Golovkin this weekend in Las Vegas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

