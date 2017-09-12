It only took one season for Kylian Mbappe to take the footballing world by storm.

Although his rise through the ranks at Monaco can be traced back to 2013, it was the 2016-17 campaign that propelled him to stardom. The youngster scored an incredible 26 goals in 44 appearances on his way to the Ligue 1 title.

Consequently, almost every big club in European football wanted his signature this summer. The likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City were all reportedly interested.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

His home side Paris Saint-Germain won the race, though, with Mbappe becoming a £166 million player at just age 18.

The Frenchman’s remarkable talent has already diffused to the French capital. Mbappe marked his debut with a goal and an inspired cross for Edinson Cavani versus Metz.

Article continues below

It’s quite the rise and one that’s reflected in his new FIFA rating.

EA have announced the game’s top 100 players over the past few days, with the release date less than three weeks away. And although Mbappe didn’t make the 100 finest, his new FUT card has been leaked online.

The winger first cropped up on Twitter in FIFA 16, exclusively as a rising star on career mode given his age. He came in with a rating of 65 and a transfer value of less than £1 million.

His first real cameo came in last year’s installment and it goes to accentuate Mbappe’s progress, check it out below:

Compare that now to his new FIFA 18 card:

As far as upgrades go, it simply doesn’t get better than this - Mbappe’s overall rating has skyrocketed from 71 to an 83.

For a little bit of context, that means he was once level with Sammy Ameobi of Bolton but is now brushing shoulders with Santi Cazorla and Marquinhos.

The PSG star’s pace and passing ratings have risen by nine, his dribbling has increased by 10 and his shooting has shot up by 16. That’s not to mention the fact his physical and even defending stats have also been upgraded.

Even when you disregard his FIFA 17 rating, Mbappe’s new card is a force to be reckoned with in itself and FIFA fans are excited.

If pace makes the difference it has in Ultimate Team in the past, Mbappe could be a common fixture in squads this year. Just think of the potential in-forms!

How would you rate Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 18? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms