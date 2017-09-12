The Cleveland Indians are on their way to history.

If the ball team keeps doing what they are doing then they will do no doubt go down in the history books of the MLB (Major League Baseball). For those who might not know, the Indians extended their winning streak to an incredible 19 games on Monday night with an 11-0 victory over the American League Central rival Detroit Tigers.

This is impressive, to say the least. For those of you who are history buffs, this marks the second-longest winning streak since 1947 when the New York Yankees also won 19 in a row.

Article continues below

Not only is it impressive for fans of the team but the team itself due to the fact that Indians was never threatened after it scored five runs in the second inning, and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco cruised through six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. He had just one walk, which to put the icing on the cake. Jose Ramirez drilled a home run in support of Carrasco, and Francisco Lindor drove in a team-high four runs in the win.

Chris Rose of MLB Network noted Cleveland has trailed in a mere four innings during the past three weeks on Twitter. On the flip side, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com put the dominance into perspective by writing the following on Twitter, “The #Indians have hit 37 HRs during their 19-game streak and given up 32 runs total. This stuff is mind-blowing. And Kluber goes tomorrow.”

Article continues below

David Schoenfield of ESPN.com mentioned that the 2002 Oakland Athletics' 20-game winning streak stands as the American League record. You would have to go back several decades to see the record holder. The 1935 Chicago Cubs hold the all-time record with 21 straight wins, though Schoenfield noted the 1916 New York Giants "won 26 in a row but had a tie game in there."

The Indians are only one win away from tying Oakland's 2002 streak. The ball club is set to send its ace to the mound Tuesday against the Tigers. Tuesday's probable starters are Corey Kluber for the Indians and Matthew Boyd for the Tigers.

As of this writing, Kluber is a favorite for the American League Cy Young Award due to his stats, which have been on fire as of late. He has a 2.56 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 235 strikeouts in 175.2 innings, while Boyd sports a 5.93 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 109.1 innings. It’s not out of the question to call Cleveland's pitching advantage significant, which means the 2002 Athletics should make room for company in the record book.

What are your thoughts on this team on the cusp of making some magically history? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms