Jon Jones continues to tweet out cryptic messages.

For a brief history recap, the UFC light heavyweight champion failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214. Due to that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission). Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California to regain the title. The event aired on PPV (pay-per-view).

It’s well known as well that the UFC’s plans called to have Jones challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 218 on December 2, 2017, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Those plans are out of the question now.

A major update on Jones’ failed drug test has come about as of yet, but there is still hope for Jones and his fans. The UFC champion, who was provisionally suspended by USADA for the failure, apparently didn’t test positive for the steroid in his post-fight blood test. It should be noted that its because blood tests don’t screen for that particular drug.

As seen on social media, the general public and even those in the sports of MMA (mixed martial arts) has already made their judgement against the fighter that has previously served a one-year USADA suspension from a drug test that scuttled a UFC 200 fight.

The B-samples from his USADA are currently being examined to see if they come up positive for the same substance.Thus, Jones is facing a litany of consequences, including having his belt stripped. Again.

Jones has stayed pretty quiet about the failed drug test since it became public until him sharing some weird messages like he did over the last few days.

The strange messages started late last month, when he simply stated “Times like these remind me how blessed I truly am. So much to be grateful for”. Jones has tweeted three times since then, with two being rather mysterious and one addressing a fan. He wrote the following:

“You gotta live with tomorrow despite how you're feeling today.”

“I'm good man, thanks for asking. Love you too brother.”

“My life is Yours, let Your will be done.”

