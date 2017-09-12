WWE officials are planning on loading up the card for Hell in a Cell.

We already know the main event for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV event. Jinder Mahal successfully retained the WWE Title over Shinsuke Nakamura thanks to outside interference from the Singh Brothers at SummerSlam.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

Three rumored matches for the upcoming event might have been revealed. Here are some of the matches that could be added, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Ringside News):

--- AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin for the WWE United States Championship

--- Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler in a singles match.

--- Sami Zayn vs Aiden English in a singles match.

We are going to break down each match. The United States Title match has been teased over the past several weeks. Styles is set to his title this week against Tye Dillinger on SmackDown Live. However, it appears that the long-term program is Styles vs Corbin.

Moving onto the next match, Roode is in line for his big first feud since being called up to the main roster last month on the blue brand. Roode-Ziggler seems like a solid pairing.

The last match is professional wrestling booking 101. English has scored two wins on Sami over the past few weeks. It is likely that this feud isn’t over yet and we see Zayn get some redemption.

Another match that is rumored for the event is Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens. WWE has announced that Vince McMahon would be appearing on week’s SmackDown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s rumored that the WWE Chairman will be announcing this match for the upcoming event. Keep in mind that this is only a rumor though and we will have to wait and see.

What are your thoughts on this matches being added to the card?

