One former NXT Champion is headed to the main roster.

That former champion Asuka, who held the NXT Women’s Title for 510 days. That is an impressive stat. Asuka is set to make her main roster debut on the Raw brand. WWE confirmed that she would be on the red brand by releasing a promo during Monday’s episode of Raw.

Asuka is currently out of action with a right collarbone injury. She is set to travel to Japan for the WWE SmackDown live events next week for a non-wrestling role. It appears that she will make her debut next month as a WWE Network Collection on The Empress of Tomorrow is scheduled to premiere during the first week of that month to help promote the debut.

Since the news was made, many people have wondered when Asuka will make her main roster debut. The word going around is that she will make her first official main roster appearance at the TLC pay-per-view in October. It should be noted that she has worked some main roster in the past but was considered at the time as an NXT talent.

Thus, her appearance at TLC would be her first official main roster appearance. It should be noted that the reason that WWE is waiting until this event is due to her injury. They would rather wait for her to be cleared then appear on television while injured.

The TLC pay-per-view event takes place on October 22nd at the Target Center in Minnesota, Minneapolis and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event.

Dave Meltzer noted on Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials went back and forth on which brand she would be sent to. The feeling within the sports entertainment company was that the depth on Raw is not as strong as on SmackDown and that Asuka will be better off on Raw. Some fans may like this decision while some will not. Either way, she will help boost the division once she is cleared and called up to the main roster.

What are your thoughts on WWE’s decision to place the former NXT Women’s Champion on the red brand? Did they make a mistake by not placing her on SmackDown Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

