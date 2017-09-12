Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Chelsea new boy Davide Zappacosta scores an incredible goal v Qarabag

Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta scored a stunning goal on his full Chelsea debut in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Signed from Torino on Deadline Day, the 25-year-old made his Blues debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester but was preferred to Victor Moses for the match against Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag.

Capped five times by Italy, Zappacosta had never played a club match in European football until Tuesday night's fixture at Stamford Bridge.

"It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League," said Zappacosta upon joining.

"I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters."

Chelsea looked certain to extend their winning streak to four matches after a commanding first half display on their return to elite European competition.

Pedro got Antonio Conte's men off to the perfect start with a gorgeous first time strike from outside the box.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-QARABAG

Zappacosta doubled their lead within half an hour with an incredible goal which caught the Qarabag goalkeeper off guard.

The goal, which was scored from a peculiar angle, was remarkably similar to Harry Kane's goal against Everton, which the English striker later admitted was an accident.

Signed for £23m after the club failed to land Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Zappacosta immediately wheeled off celebrating his first goal for his new club.

Chelsea FC v Qarabag FK - UEFA Champions League

Did he mean it? We'll leave that for you to decide...

Stamford Bridge has a new hero and fans encouraged their Italian debutant to "shoooot" with every touch during the rest of the first half.

