Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta scored a stunning goal on his full Chelsea debut in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Signed from Torino on Deadline Day, the 25-year-old made his Blues debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester but was preferred to Victor Moses for the match against Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag.

Capped five times by Italy, Zappacosta had never played a club match in European football until Tuesday night's fixture at Stamford Bridge.

"It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League," said Zappacosta upon joining.

"I am very excited to be here and start working with the team. I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters."

Chelsea looked certain to extend their winning streak to four matches after a commanding first half display on their return to elite European competition.

Pedro got Antonio Conte's men off to the perfect start with a gorgeous first time strike from outside the box.

Zappacosta doubled their lead within half an hour with an incredible goal which caught the Qarabag goalkeeper off guard.

The goal, which was scored from a peculiar angle, was remarkably similar to Harry Kane's goal against Everton, which the English striker later admitted was an accident.

Signed for £23m after the club failed to land Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Zappacosta immediately wheeled off celebrating his first goal for his new club.

Did he mean it? We'll leave that for you to decide...

Stamford Bridge has a new hero and fans encouraged their Italian debutant to "shoooot" with every touch during the rest of the first half.

