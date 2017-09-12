Leo Messi finally beat 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon for the first time in his career tonight, scoring twice in an impressive 3-0 Champions League win over Juventus.

The legendary Argentine forward was in unstoppable form at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Messi has now scored seven goals in his last three outings for Barcelona to quash fears that the Catalan giants would struggle badly without Neymar.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joined PSG in a world record €222m transfer after his release clause was triggered.

Ousmane Dembele, 20, has fitted in Barcelona's system well since his €150m arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

The MSN front line was good while it lasted but - with Messi in the XI - Barcelona will always be a pleasure to watch.

Messi has now scored 59 Champions League group stage goals in 58 games - a truly incredible feat.

Buffon could get no way near Messi's stunning pair of finishes, standing statue-esque as the ball found its way to his bottom corner either side of the break.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol typically tweets in Spanish but delivered a brilliant tweet in English after Messi hit the back of the net for the second time.

Puyol, considered one of the finest defenders in La Liga history, retired in 2014 but unsurprisingly still rates his former teammate pretty highly.

He tweeted this just seconds after Messi bamboozled the Juventus defence for the second time.

The 30-year-old superstar has been vying with Cristiano Ronaldo for the tag of world's best player since they arrived on the scene over 10 years ago.

Messi has won five Ballon d'Or's to Ronaldo's four but the Portuguese Real Madrid star looks certain to secure the 2017 award in January to draw level.

They're both entering the latter years of their career now and fans may only realise what they had once they're gone.

Until then, everyone will continue arguing over who is better.

