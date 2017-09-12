Celtic were always going to be in trouble against Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side are bristling with talent, while their Scottish opponents have endured a terrible recent run in Europe.

And it didn’t take long for the attacking trio of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to ruin riot at Celtic Park. For the record, that’s nearly £400 million of attacking skill.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

In fact, before half-time every forward in the renowned triumvirate had found the net.

Neymar opened the floodgates with a sweet dribble and finish before turning provider for Mbappe who smashed home from close range. Finally, Cavani completed the set from 12-yards with his eighth goal of the season already.

Article continues below

All in all, it made for a first-half demolition job in which an ambitious Leigh Griffiths free-kick was the only saving grace for the home side.

Although their fans are famous for producing an unrivalled atmosphere on European nights, the Celtic faithful were reduced to boos on this occasion.

One supporter went beyond that, though, and produced a bizarre moment that could see repercussions from UEFA.

Emerging from the stands to pitch invade, the fan proceeded to approach the players and try to kick Mbappe. Thankfully, it was nothing but an air shot and the police removed him almost immediately.

Reports first surfaced on Twitter, and pictures of the incident can be seen below:

Unsurprisingly, the episode has attracted a lot of attention on social media with jokes that, despite missing, the pitch invader got closer to Mbappe than any Celtic defender all night.

Check out the pick of the reaction:

Sadly for Celtic, their fan injuring Mbappe might just have been their best hope of getting back into the game.

Do you think PSG can win the Champions League this season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms