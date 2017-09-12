Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Kylian Mbappe..

Celtic pitch invader tried to kick Kylian Mbappe during Champions League clash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Celtic were always going to be in trouble against Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side are bristling with talent, while their Scottish opponents have endured a terrible recent run in Europe.

And it didn’t take long for the attacking trio of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to ruin riot at Celtic Park. For the record, that’s nearly £400 million of attacking skill.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

In fact, before half-time every forward in the renowned triumvirate had found the net.

Neymar opened the floodgates with a sweet dribble and finish before turning provider for Mbappe who smashed home from close range. Finally, Cavani completed the set from 12-yards with his eighth goal of the season already.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

All in all, it made for a first-half demolition job in which an ambitious Leigh Griffiths free-kick was the only saving grace for the home side.

Although their fans are famous for producing an unrivalled atmosphere on European nights, the Celtic faithful were reduced to boos on this occasion.

One supporter went beyond that, though, and produced a bizarre moment that could see repercussions from UEFA.

Emerging from the stands to pitch invade, the fan proceeded to approach the players and try to kick Mbappe. Thankfully, it was nothing but an air shot and the police removed him almost immediately.

Reports first surfaced on Twitter, and pictures of the incident can be seen below:

Unsurprisingly, the episode has attracted a lot of attention on social media with jokes that, despite missing, the pitch invader got closer to Mbappe than any Celtic defender all night.

Check out the pick of the reaction:

Sadly for Celtic, their fan injuring Mbappe might just have been their best hope of getting back into the game.

Do you think PSG can win the Champions League this season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Why Mohamed Salah was sent home from Liverpool training today

Why Mohamed Salah was sent home from Liverpool training today

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again