Neymar is not a popular man in Scotland due to his behaviour at the full-time whistle following PSG's 5-0 thrashing of Celtic.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward scored the opening goal as the French club got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start.

Signed for €222m from Barcelona in August, Neymar has begun his time at Paris Saint-Germain in scintillating form.

He's scored four in his first four Ligue 1 games and took little time to open his account in Europe, firing home in the 19th minute.

The former Santos wonderkid this week spoke of his desire to secure Champions League glory for his new club.

"One of my biggest reasons for joining PSG was to help the club write history," said Neymar.

"The Champions League is not the only trophy we want to win — but it is a very important trophy.

"The aim this season is to try and win it, that is the level the club are now at. I do believe we are capable of winning the tournament.

"Not only do we have the quality but we have the experience — the players who know what it takes to win the Champions League.

"I have won the tournament, Dani Alves has won it three times, Thiago Motta has won it at Barcelona and Inter, Angel Di Maria has won it with Real Madrid. We not only have quality, but real experience."

Neymar's handshake mischief

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston approached Neymar following the full-time whistle in order to shake the hand of the world's most expensive signing.

The 18-year-old academy player was called up to the first team by Brendan Rodgers because of a string of injuries.

Neymar and Ralston had been involved in some heated moments earlier in the game but Celtic fans were disgusted by Neymar's refusal to shake their youngster's hand.

Watch a video of the incident below in which the pair had to be kept apart in order to avoid further trouble.

Ralston certainly enjoyed the Brazilian's booking in the 77th minute.

Fans were far from impressed by Neymar's handshake refusal.

