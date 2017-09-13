Tuesday's episode of Smackdown Live carried a lot of promise as it advertised three title matches and the return of the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

While Mr McMahon's return was saved until the end of the show, fans were treated to a night of championship contests in a month without a Smackdown exclusive PPV.

New Champions crowned

The United States, Women's and Tag Team Championships were up for grabs and while AJ Styles and Natalya retained their respective titles, the Usos were not so successful.

In their title rematch from Summer Slam, the Usos took on the New Day in a Sin City Street Fight with the championships on the line.

With Xavier Woods remaining backstage for the match, Kofi Kingston and Big E were more than enough to secure the New Day's fourth title reign.

The match certainly embraced it's street fight stipulation which the Usos themselves chose for the contest.

The Usos earned the right to choose the stipulation for the match several weeks ago and chose the stipulation for the match taking place in Los Vegas.

Their plan backfired however as the New Day were able to overcome them, thanks in part to the use of tables and kendo sticks.

The New Day now begin their fourth title reign as WWE Tag Team Champions - having won the titles ahead of last year's WWE Draft before claiming the RAW Championships once and the Smackdown titles twice.

Now earning the Usos a mandatory Tag Team title rematch, the result means that the feud between Smackdown's top two teams is far from over.

Smackdown may have to wait until October 8th for their next PPV in the form of the Hell in a Cell event, but the feud at the top of the Tag Team division could certainly continue until then.

Hell on the horizon

With Hell in the Cell less than a month away, the superstars of Smackdown have more time to carry their current feuds over.

Already confirmed for the event will be the WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

With the momentum from Mahal's title reign seemingly slowing down, Hell in a Cell could potentially be his final show as the Champion - particularly if he faces Nakamura inside the cell itself.

