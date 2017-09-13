There are always superstars in the WWE which have questions surrounding their current actions and where they are going.

Dolph Ziggler is currently one of those as he continues his weekly tirade of questioning the skill of his fellow superstars and by imitating their entrances.

A lost show off?

It would not be unreasonable to claim that Ziggler is a little lost on Smackdown Live currently as he seems to be struggling to find his place on the brand.

Tuesday night saw Ziggler continue this pattern as he once again came to the ring to imitate the entrance of some more WWE names.

He began with RAW superstar Bayley who has been out of action for quite some time on Monday nights.

Usual Bayley enthusiast Byron Saxton was at ringside but was less than enthusiastic about Ziggler's portrayal of the former RAW Women's Champion.

It didn't stop there from Ziggler though as he would then take on the role of a WWE Hall of Famer in the Ultimate Warrior.

Wearing a Warrior mask, his trademark arm tassles and sprinting around the ring, Ziggler put on another performance for the fans in attendance.

Following that however, he stopped all of the joking around and would deliver a very strong message to the WWE Universe.

Ziggler claimed that no-one can do what he can do in the ring, but that the fans don't care less, and he doesn't care about them.

A very strong message from Ziggler as his seemingly endless tirade upon his fellow superstars continues.

Currently there doesn't seem to be a plan in place for Ziggler, however, his current path could end up finding him a new opponent on Smackdown.

