Tuesday's episode of Smackdown Live came with one of the more memorable endings for a long time as the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was left laying in the middle of the ring.

The Chairman of the board returned to the blue brand for the first time in four years to address the declining situation with Kevin Owens.

A bloody conclusion

With the recent altercation between Owens and Shane McMahon, Mr McMahon returned to address the rumours that Owens would be filing a lawsuit against the company.

His face to face confrontation with Owens would result in McMahon not only easily dismissing his claims of a lawsuit, but also booking Owens in a match.

Mr McMahon confirmed that his son Shane will step into the ring with Owens at Hell in a Cell while the ring is surrounded by the demonic structure that the event has it's name from.

Owens against McMahon inside a Hell in a Cell will be an interesting match to watch, but the immediate fireworks began on Tuesday night.

Owens demanding McMahon's word that if he should feel provoked, he can't be fired for beating up a McMahon, the former US Champion wouldn't wait long to take advantage.

He would deliver a headbutt to the Chairman of the board before unleashing a savage attack on Mr McMahon despite the various officials coming to the aid of the Chairman.

McMahon was left bleeding from his head as Owens finally left the ring with the WWE Universe in a state of shock.

McMahon's daughter Stephanie would appear on WWE TV for the first time since WrestleMania as she came out to order Owens away from the ring.

An incredible segment which left a lot of fans speechless finally came to an end as Smackdown went off of the air and McMahon attempted to walk away from the ring.

While Shane may have been absent from Smackdown Live on Tuesday night and unable to help his father, he is expected to return next week.

Shane's return to Smackdown will surely come with a big score to settle and a lot of motivation for him to get his hands on Owens.

