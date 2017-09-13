Draymond Green is one of the media’s favorite NBA players.

As he has proven over the course of his career so far, he is incredibly outspoken and is brutally honest with reporters, which is a breath of fresh air to those looking for spicy content.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Green was asked to react to the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics a few weeks ago.

And, per usual, Draymond didn’t disappoint.

I wouldn't necessarily say it surprised me. I'd tell you more than anything just the respect level I have for him. That's tough to do. I don't think people take into account he put so much pressure on himself by doing that. But the willingness to do that, knowing the pressure that comes with that and saying I'm ready to do it, let's do it. That's what stood out to me more than anything,” he said, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

“It's not the surprise of 'hey, Kyrie wants to leave,' that happens all the time,” he continued. “It happened with Shaq and Kobe. It's happened with a ton of other guys in the NBA over the course of the years. But for him to be willing to step out and say hey man -- a lot of people would say LeBron's the greatest player in the world -- and I don't say this in disrespect to LeBron, but speaking of Kyrie, to say, 'I don't want to play with him no more, I want my own thing.' Because you have to deliver with that. He's basically saying I'm ready to deliver. That's big, that says a lot.”

Therefore, it seemed as though Irving’s desire to leave LeBron made Green respect him more.

“In saying that, and once again, he wasn't a free agent, so he could've gotten traded anywhere. But he's pretty much said I don't care where I go, I'm gonna make it happen. I think that says a lot about who he is as a competitor. Like his character, that says a lot about him,” the Warriors forward explained.

Since Irving and the Cavaliers had met Green and the Warriors three-straight times in the NBA Finals and helped steal the 2016 title from Golden State, Green may sleep a little easier knowing that Irving will be away from LeBron moving forward.

Nonetheless, it was interesting to hear what another prominent member of the Warriors had to say about the craziest trade of the summer.