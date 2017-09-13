Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Smackdown had a dramatic conclusion (©Twitter @Lyricoldrap).

First Hell in a Cell match announced on Smackdown Live

There is less than one month until the Hell in a Cell PPV and the first big match has been announced for the event.

It all came from Mr McMahon's first appearance on Smackdown for four years as the Chairman of the board returned to the show to address last week's controversy involving his son Shane.

A date in hell

Last week saw McMahon get suspended as Smackdown's Commissioner following his attack on Kevin Owens.

It was however revealed by his returning father that Shane was suspended not for his actions, but for the fact that he didn't finish the job on Owens.

With Owens threatening to file a lawsuit against the WWE for Shane's attack, he was instead given a match instead of a court case.

The returning McMahon announced that his son will be stepping inside the Hell in a Cell structure one more time in four weeks to take on Owens.

The two have been clashing for several weeks and fans have been expecting to see a one on one clash between them for some time.

When the match didn't take place at Summer Slam, there were rumours that it had been called off but Tuesday's announcement confirmed the exact opposite.

The motivation for McMahon will be at an all time high too after the heinous actions from Owens during Smackdown's final segment.

Owens savagely attacking Mr McMahon was like a scene straight from the Attitude Era and it certainly elevated KO's status as the top heel on Smackdown.

With the attack now fresh in the mind, it will be very interesting to see just how Shane reacts when he finally makes his Smackdown return.

A big night for Owens

Tuesday night was an interesting night for Owens who spent most of the show establishing plans for when it becomes the Kevin Owens show.

He decided that Sami Zayn would be fired, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton would have to share a suit and that the show would need a new theme song sung by Aiden English.

Owens' plans wouldn't come to fruition though as instead of being handed the reigns to Tuesday nights, he was instead placed as public enemy number one.

WWE

