Stephon Marbury enjoyed a productive 13-year NBA career, averaging an impressive 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in 37.7 minutes per contest over 846 games played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

The 40-year-old hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2008-2009 season with the Celtics, where he averaged just 3.8 points and 3.3 assists in 18.0 minutes per contest over 23 contests.

But, it appears as though he wants another shot.

On Tuesday, Marbury announced via social media that he is in the process of attempting an NBA comeback.

It started with a quick announcement in the morning, when he tweeted out the following message:

He then posted the following video on Instagram:

The caption on the video was the most important part of all, as he explained exactly why he’s attempting a comeback.

“I'm making a #nba come back for the fans who want to see me play my last year as a pro. After hearing so many people say come back I finally prayed about it and gave it major thought. I thought the perfect ending would of been retiring with the Beijing Ducks but it's clear the GM had other thoughts which is fine. My love for the ducks will always be A1 from day 1. I still have a lot of go in me as a player and at 40 being able to play at a high level is a gift. Being able to stay mentally focused and physically fit takes a different type of discipline. I'm motivated to make this the best year of my career as I end a 21 year long journey in the game I love,” he wrote.

Marbury had played for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association for the last six seasons before he was released earlier this year. In 40 games last season, he averaged an impressive 19.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, proving he still has some production left in the tank, albeit at a lower level of competition than the NBA.

He made it a major point to note that his experience in China was extremely demanding from a conditioning standpoint, which prepared him well for his NBA comeback.

“It's been a blessing to play 13 years in the @nba and this year 9 years in the @cbachina China has groomed my game and my style of play. China made me sharp and consistent. We practice Monday-Wed from 9-11:45 and 3-5:45. Thursday one practice 9-11:45 and Friday-Sat same schedule as M-W. I thought I would die at first coming from the NBA where you can't practice that long before the season starts. Oh and we do that for over 40 days. This way of training can either break you or make you. I'd like to look at it as it made me,” he revealed.

Over the course of his career, Marbury dazzled fans on the court and also gained a large fanbase due to his popular and inexpensive “Starbury” shoe line.

If he was able to earn an opportunity with an NBA team, it would amazingly be his 21st season playing professional basketball. Based on the speed of the game and the emphasis placed on the point guard position, it seems as though Marbury’s odds of checking into an NBA game once again are extremely low.