Football

Steven Gerrard..

Steven Gerrard's brilliant reaction when asked about nearly signing for Chelsea

Football News
There’s no shortage of English clubs in the Champions League this season.

Manchester United’s Europa League win last term sees five Premier League representatives in Europe’s premier competition. Two of those sides kicked off their campaigns on Tuesday and all enjoyed success.

Chelsea obliterated Azerbaijani champions Qarabag 6-0 at Stamford Bridge; while United ended their Basel hoodoo with a convincing 3-0 win.

BT Sport were on hand to cover an eventful night in the Champions League with their star studded line-up of pundits.

Legendary England duo Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard joined fellow stars Rio Ferdinand and presenter Gary Lineker in the studio.

One topic of great discussion proved Jose Mourinho, who was marshalling the Red Devils in their first UCL clash since their group stage elimination in 2015.

Lampard spoke in great length about the Special One, having worked under the Portuguese between 2004 and 2007. The pair were reunited for one final season in 2013-14 too, enjoying the same success.

Chelsea’s all time top scorer admitted that Mourinho had a glint in his eye again and that the 54-year-old practically made his career.

UEFA Champions League Semi Final - Chelsea v Liverpool

However, Lineker shifted the conversation to the fact Gerrard had once come close to signing for Chelsea and Mourinho back in 2006.

The Match of the Day presenter asked: "Is it true you nearly played for him [Mourinho], you were close to signing?"

"I think we've talked about this before, haven't we?” Gerrard rebuffed with a smirk.

Lineker kept probing, though, joking: "I think I might have missed it," with Gerrard swiftly returning: "I don't think you did, Gary."

Skip to 1:35 to see the full conversation below:

For Liverpool fans, this is practically TV gold. Gerrard can only be further engrained in their hearts in feeling so abashed about the fact he even considered leaving Anfield.

As a result, a number of Kopites took to Twitter to commend the response as well as general fans who were lapping up the banter between pundits.

Check out the best reaction:

Although Gerrard would likely have won more silverware in a blue jersey, in enduring on Merseyside, the 37-year-old cemented himself as a legend.

Lampard chipped in with the perfect closer: "I was delighted he didn't come, we can't play together.” Sadly, you’ve hit the nail on the head there, Frank.

Which Premier League do you think will go furthest in the Champions League? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Football
Gary Lineker

