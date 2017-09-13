We ran out of superlatives to describe Lionel Messi a long, long time ago.

The Barcelona and Argentina maestro consistently amazes with his extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime talent and he was at it again on Tuesday evening against last season’s Champions League finalists Juventus at the Camp Nou.

Messi scored two goals, one either side of half-time, to help Barça record a convincing 3-0 victory over their Italian opponents.

The 30-year-old has never scored against Juve’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon prior to Tuesday night.

But he put that right, at the fourth time of asking, with a superb brace past the World Cup winner.

Even Marca hailed Messi's performance

Messi was almost perfect against Juve and even the pro-Real Madrid newspaper Marca had to take their hat off and praise the South American genius.

“There are few words you can use to describe him,” Marca journalist Sergi Sanz wrote. “Two shots that left Gianluigi Buffon with absolutely no chance and gave several more examples of his ability. In a more central role now, you get the feeling he will score in every game he plays.”

Valverde: I'm lucky he's now on my team!

Meanwhile, Barça head coach Ernesto Valverde, who replaced Luis Enrique in the summer, is thanking his lucky stars that he now had the privilege of managing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"I have suffered against Messi many times; now I am lucky enough to have him on my team," a smiling Valverde told reporters, per ESPN, in his post-match press conference.

"When he has the ball you always believe that anything can happen -- good things for us. It's not just about his goals, either, but his all round involvement."

Social media couldn't get over Messi's performance

Social media was also left purring over Messi following another masterful performance…

Messi's incredible individual highlights v Juventus

And if you didn’t manage to see his masterclass last night, then check out this superb video of his individual highlights…

Cristiano Ronaldo might equal Messi’s Ballon d’Or tally later this year but it’s clear who the GOAT still is…

