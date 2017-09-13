Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

messi.

Lionel Messi’s individual highlights in Barcelona’s 3-0 win v Juventus are incredible

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We ran out of superlatives to describe Lionel Messi a long, long time ago.

The Barcelona and Argentina maestro consistently amazes with his extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime talent and he was at it again on Tuesday evening against last season’s Champions League finalists Juventus at the Camp Nou.

Messi scored two goals, one either side of half-time, to help Barça record a convincing 3-0 victory over their Italian opponents.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old has never scored against Juve’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon prior to Tuesday night.

But he put that right, at the fourth time of asking, with a superb brace past the World Cup winner.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Even Marca hailed Messi's performance

Messi was almost perfect against Juve and even the pro-Real Madrid newspaper Marca had to take their hat off and praise the South American genius.

“There are few words you can use to describe him,” Marca journalist Sergi Sanz wrote. “Two shots that left Gianluigi Buffon with absolutely no chance and gave several more examples of his ability. In a more central role now, you get the feeling he will score in every game he plays.”

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

Valverde: I'm lucky he's now on my team!

Meanwhile, Barça head coach Ernesto Valverde, who replaced Luis Enrique in the summer, is thanking his lucky stars that he now had the privilege of managing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"I have suffered against Messi many times; now I am lucky enough to have him on my team," a smiling Valverde told reporters, per ESPN, in his post-match press conference.

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

"When he has the ball you always believe that anything can happen -- good things for us. It's not just about his goals, either, but his all round involvement."

Social media couldn't get over Messi's performance

Social media was also left purring over Messi following another masterful performance…

Messi's incredible individual highlights v Juventus

And if you didn’t manage to see his masterclass last night, then check out this superb video of his individual highlights…

Cristiano Ronaldo might equal Messi’s Ballon d’Or tally later this year but it’s clear who the GOAT still is…

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gerard Pique
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again