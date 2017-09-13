This weekend, Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez finally meet in what has been a highly anticipated fight for many years now.

Both are extremely talented fighters and will want to cement their place in boxing history with a win this Saturday night.

Golovkin is undefeated in his professional boxing win, recently beating Kell Brook. Yet, Alvarez has only one defeat to his name, against perhaps the greatest of all time, Floyd Mayweather.

Article continues below

Tony Bellew, former cruiserweight champion, has recently had his say on this fight and who he thinks has what it takes to come out on top.

"I can make a case for both guys, but if Canelo can take Golovkin's power then I think he'll win," he said.

Article continues below

"I just think he's the best counter-puncher in boxing. He looked in phenomenal shape last week and he's gained so much muscle mass.

"He's a phenomenal fighter but so is Golovkin. People label him as a puncher but he's so much more than that. This is a guy who won many international tournaments around the world as an amateur.

"He cuts the ring off excellently; he can box and he can counter-punch. He is a bit slower than Canelo and his defence is not up to scratch in my opinion.

"If you gave me £100, I would £80 on Canelo to win on points and £20 on Golovkin to win in the first six rounds.

"Once it goes beyond that, we will know that Canelo can take the power, and if he can, he wins. I don't see how Golovkin can out-box Canelo.

"It's an intriguing fight and I can't wait to see how it goes on the night. I think it will be a chess match early doors before it escalates into a barnstormer."

This is certainly a bold prediction by Bellew, as most people will be backing the undefeated Golovkin this Saturday, but maybe Bellew knows something the rest of the boxing community doesn't, and perhaps Alvarez will pull off a truly stunning victory.

Having said that, Bellew isn't the only professional boxer backing Alvarez, as Mayweather believes he can win if he focuses on Triple G's body.

Whatever the predictions, we'll find out for real who's the winner come Saturday evening when the two finally lock horns.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms