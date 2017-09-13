Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Canelo and GGG.

Tony Bellew gives his prediction for Canelo/GGG showdown

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This weekend, Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez finally meet in what has been a highly anticipated fight for many years now.

Both are extremely talented fighters and will want to cement their place in boxing history with a win this Saturday night.

Golovkin is undefeated in his professional boxing win, recently beating Kell Brook. Yet, Alvarez has only one defeat to his name, against perhaps the greatest of all time, Floyd Mayweather.

Article continues below

Tony Bellew, former cruiserweight champion, has recently had his say on this fight and who he thinks has what it takes to come out on top.

"I can make a case for both guys, but if Canelo can take Golovkin's power then I think he'll win," he said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

"I just think he's the best counter-puncher in boxing. He looked in phenomenal shape last week and he's gained so much muscle mass.

"He's a phenomenal fighter but so is Golovkin. People label him as a puncher but he's so much more than that. This is a guy who won many international tournaments around the world as an amateur.

"He cuts the ring off excellently; he can box and he can counter-punch. He is a bit slower than Canelo and his defence is not up to scratch in my opinion.

"If you gave me £100, I would £80 on Canelo to win on points and £20 on Golovkin to win in the first six rounds.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

"Once it goes beyond that, we will know that Canelo can take the power, and if he can, he wins. I don't see how Golovkin can out-box Canelo.

"It's an intriguing fight and I can't wait to see how it goes on the night. I think it will be a chess match early doors before it escalates into a barnstormer."

This is certainly a bold prediction by Bellew, as most people will be backing the undefeated Golovkin this Saturday, but maybe Bellew knows something the rest of the boxing community doesn't, and perhaps Alvarez will pull off a truly stunning victory.

Boxing Press Conference with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin

Having said that, Bellew isn't the only professional boxer backing Alvarez, as Mayweather believes he can win if he focuses on Triple G's body.

Whatever the predictions, we'll find out for real who's the winner come Saturday evening when the two finally lock horns.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again