Victor Moses and the Chelsea subs reacted hilariously to Zappacosta's goal

Signed from Torino for £23m, Davide Zappacosta made his full debut in Chelsea's emphatic 6-0 win over Qarabag.

The 25-year-old full back was given the nod ahead of Victor Moses and has very quickly become a fans favourite at Stamford Bridge.

Zappacosta came off the bench in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester City but will hope to make the right-wing back position his own.

Antonio Conte had initially tried to sign £40m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but the 24-year-old versatile Arsenal man turned Chelsea down for Liverpool.

The Italian debutant scored an incredible goal from a remarkable angle on Tuesday night, which he later admitted was meant to be a cross.

Given the ball by Thibaut Courtois, the Chelsea new boy ran all the way down the right flank before bamboozling the Qarabag goalkeeper with a mis-hit cross.

The Chelsea supporters thereafter urged him to "shoooot" every time he got on the ball, no matter where on the pitch he received it.

Zappacosta and Moses will both be trying to impress Conte in the coming weeks, with the right-wing back slot one of few positions up for grabs.

“I am ready for the competition," said Moses in a recent interview with the Evening Standard.

"We needed more players, to be honest. We have a lot of games to play this season. You can’t expect to play 60 games or so. I’m ready to take on anyone that is coming here. I just want to play my football.”

The Victor Moses reaction on the bench

Moses was sat next to David Luiz and Willy Caballero and the reaction to Zappacosta's goal on the Chelsea bench was classic.

The former Manchester City keeper could be seen ribbing the Nigerian whilst all the other Chelsea personnel could be seen laughing at him.

Moses was sent on loan to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham by previous Chelsea managers but Conte has made him an integral part of his squad.

The 26-year-old star made 34 Premier League appearances last season and has started in each of Chelsea's three league fixtures thus far.

