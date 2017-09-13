Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Cricket

Bairstow and Anderson in unity.

Jonny Bairstow reveals why it's sometimes tricky to be wicketkeeper with James Anderson bowling

James Anderson this week became only the sixth bowler in history to take 500 Test wickets, a truly astonishing achievement.

Behind the stumps to watch it all unfold was England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who explained how he indeed did have the best seat in the house, but also faces tough challenges when keeping to the "king of swing'.

"It was a great achievement by Jimmy and he’s right up there with the very best, no question," he said.

"It’s been great to keep to him for the last few years, having the best seat in the house as it were, but maybe it has not been such fun when he has been swinging it both ways!

"Now, he has got some time off and he can put his feet and hopefully he’ll be raring to go when the plane takes off on 23 November."

"Obviously form is important and yes there will be guys pushing for a spot in the Test squad and hoping to be on that plane going to Australia later this year," the wicketkeeper added

"At the same time, I don’t think it will be at the forefront of peoples’ minds because you can easily get distracted and lose your focus for the task in hand if you start looking too far ahead.

"First of all, we’ve got a white ball series against the West Indies, who we know are going to be very tough and competitive opposition."

England v West Indies - 3rd Investec Test: Day Three

Anderson will now set his sights on West Indian fast bowler Courtney Walsh, who has 519 wickets, and then the big one after that.

Glenn McGrath is the leading wicket taker of all time for fast bowlers with 563, and Anderson will be determined to overtake that figure by the time he retires.

But, individual figures should only be a sidenote for Anderson, he must now focus on bowling well for the team Down Under in Australia, in what could prove to be his final ever Ashes series away in Australia.

