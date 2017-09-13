Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Neymar.

The reason why Neymar refused to shake a teenager's hand has been revealed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Neymar caused quite a stir on social media following the full-time whistle of PSG's 5-0 drubbing of Celtic at Celtic Park.

The Brazilian superstar scored the opener in the 19th minute but was embroiled in a heated rivalry with a young Celtic defender.

PSG are considered the second most likely team to win the Champions League this season, according to the bookies.

Article continues below

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid - who became the first club to win the competition in back-to-back seasons - are the favourites and begin their European campaign at home to APOEL on Wednesday night.

The arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has given the French giants renewed hope of securing the most coveted trophy in club football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

PSG's display at Celtic Park suggests they could well go the distance this year.

The Neymar handshake controversy

The 5-0 thrashing of Celtic was marred by an incident caught on camera at full-time.

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League ,

Neymar refused to shake the hand of 18-year-old Anthony Ralston, who had been marking him in the Champions League opener.

The former Barcelona star was criticised on social media for his behaviour after footage of his handshake rejection went viral.

Why Neymar refused the handshake

However, two videos have since emerged explaining why Neymar chose not to shake the hand of the Celtic academy star.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-PSG

The young Scottish defender was booked in the 53rd minute for a disgusting challenge on Thiago Motta - he didn't even apologise for the tackle.

Another clip emerged in which Ralston was seen laughing hysterically in the face of Neymar after the Brazilian received a yellow card.

Neymar responded by reminding his opponent of the scoreline.

Despite Ralston's unarguably awful behaviour, should Neymar have shaken his hand regardless?

Brendan Rodgers praised the youngster after Celtic's 5-0 defeat, noting that he was up against the finest winger on the planet.

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League ,

"I thought he [Ralston] was excellent tonight," said the Celtic boss. "He was playing against the best winger in the world and I thought he did very, very well against him."

The return match will take place in the Parc des Princes on November 22nd.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again