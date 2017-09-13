Juventus didn’t have much to celebrate in their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Despite having killed off the Catalans in the quarter-final stage last year, Juve were taught a lesson at the Nou Camp this time around. They weren’t void of chances of their own but their opponents looked comfortable in winning 3-0.

Lionel Messi finally broke his duck against Gianluigi Buffon, beating the Italian not once but twice with a pair of neat bottom corner finishes.

The Argentine also had time to provide an assist between his two strikes with Ivan Rakitic finding the net.

It was an impressive statement of intent from Barcelona who started the season terribly with a 5-1 aggregate defeat in the Spanish Super Cup. Victory over one of last year’s Champions League finalists shows their back on course, though.

On the other hand, it was a reality check for a Juventus side eyeing a third final in four years.

The players became visibly frustrated in the end with their side unable to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen despite being allowed chances.

Nobody was quite as irritated as Gonzalo Higuain, however. The Juventus forward is, of course, an ex-Real Madrid forward and is no stranger to disappointing trips to the Nou Camp.

And when Max Allegri took the decision to sub off their top scorer in the 87th minute, his frustrations boiled over.

Before taking his place in the dugout, Higuain raised his middle finger to the Barcelona fans before swiftly dropping his hand and taking a seat. Have a look at the petty incident below:

Really, Gonzalo?

The gesture comes in a month which saw Dele Alli come in for criticism after he aimed his middle finger at Kyle Walker against Slovakia. The Spurs man could face action from FIFA over the gesture.

As a result, it’s certainly perceivable that Higuain could be hit with retrospective action, too. That’s despite the fact his moment of childishness was far less telegraphed.

Regardless, though, the Barcelona faithful had the last laugh over Higuain once again and no goal of his could have changed that.

Do you think Gonzalo Higuain should be punished by UEFA for this? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

