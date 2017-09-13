Graeme Souness has made no secret of the fact he’s not a particularly big fan of Paul Pogba.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who worked as a coach after hanging up his boots and is now famous for his outspoken punditry, said back in May that Manchester United had had their ‘trousers taken down’ after paying £100 million for the France international less than a year earlier.

Souness, who is proper old school, tore into Pogba again on Tuesday night - even though the 24-year-old was on the pitch against Basel for less than 20 minutes.

Jose Mourinho handed Pogba the captain’s armband for United’s first Champions League match since 2015 and the French midfielder couldn’t have looked any prouder in the line-up before the match.

However, his evening was cut short by what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Jose Mourinho believes he will be without his midfield talisman for a “few weeks” as a result.

Souness lays into Paul Pogba

Despite the fact he played less than a quarter of United’s 3-0 victory, Pogba was blasted by Souness on Irish TV.

“I question Pogba’s choice of pass, his decision making,” the Scot commented.

He then criticised Pogba for staying wide right and not moving back into central midfield after play switched to the left.

Souness: I want Pogba to do what Fellaini does

He continued: “I want to see Paul Pogba do what [Marouane] Fellaini does: pop it off nice and simple [and then be a threat inside the opposition’s box].”

Asked if he was seriously saying Fellaini is a better option for United than Pogba, Souness said: “I’m not saying he’s a better option, what I’m saying is he’s a bigger threat - he’s more effective.

“He’s not easy on the eye, he’s a bit of a thug at times, which doesn’t make him a bad guy.”

Souness: Pogba is 'a bit of a YouTuber'

Souness then added: “I want to see Pogba in midfield, get the ball, pop it off simple occasionally, or a clever pass, but the moment it goes wide… get into the box because I know that Paul Pogba has the legs to get into the box and then the legs to get back into his position in midfield, like he didn’t do tonight when he ended up on the right.

“That’s the question mark I have against him. He’s got technique. He’s a bit of a YouTuber, isn’t he?”

Souness went on to question Pogba’s decision-making skills and isn’t convinced he’s the type of player to make the right decision ‘nine times out of ten’.

Video: Souness destroys Pogba on live TV

You can watch Souness's analysis on Pogba here...

How Man Utd fans have reacted to Souness's comments

This was less post-match analysis and more a character assassination of Pogba and United fans on social media are absolutely livid with his comments…

