Antonhy Joshua's upcoming fight with Kubrat Pulev is set to be yet another sell out for the Brit, with over 60,000 tickets selling in just a matter of hours.

Joshua prepares to defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles for this first time since beating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley earlier this year.

Tickets went on general sale from £40 up to £500, but clearly people are willing to pay to see Britain's most exciting sports star live in action.

This fight has been building up ever since Klitschko announced his retirement from the sport this year after his defeat to Joshua and his second in a row, after losing his titles to Tyson Fury previously.

With the fight set to take place in Wales, Joshua will have to wait for his first fight in the US, which will likely occur in 2018.

The Joshua/Klitschko rematch was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in November, but of course, this was scrapped due to the Ukrainian veteran deciding to retire.

There is no doubt, however, that Joshua should take Pulev very seriously.

Though, Joshua will take confidence from the fact the Klitschko has beat Pulev in the past, and surely his win over Klitschko at Wembley will give him a huge amount of confidence for his career ahead.

If Joshua is to get past Pulev, then future opponents could include Deontay Wilder from the US, which could be a huge unification fight in the heavyweight division.

Other possible fights could be with Kiwi Joseph Parker, who is due to face Hughie Fury later this year, who is Tyson Fury's cousin.

David Haye has called out Joshua claiming he would beat the golden boy if the pair faced off, to which Joshua and the boxing community no doubt were laughing.

Another possible fight, albeit a long shot, could be with Tyson Fury. However, that all depends on The Gypsy King and whether he wants to make a return to boxing following months of controversy.

For now, though, AJ's eyes are firmly set on the Principality Stadium and Pulev.

