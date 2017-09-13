It's been coming for quite a while, so it should surprise no one to learn that McLaren and Honda have finally called it quits.

Sources confirmed to autosport.com and Sky Sports that the two companies have finally settled on a deal that will end a partnership that really has had no success

McLaren has signed a three-year deal to use Renault engines, ending in 2020, along with the current engine regulations.

This also means McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is likely to extend his contract beyond the end of this season.

When Honda first announced it was returning to F1 with McLaren, fans had visions of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button reliving the glory days of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the late 1980s.

However, McLaren from the start have struggled to compete at the highest level, and have not come close to challenging for the title.

Both McLaren and Honda's reputation will have suffered as a result of this partnership, with Honda proving to the world that their engineering has some major faults, and world class drivers like Fernando Alonso have suffered in the process.

McLaren will get the same engine parity as the factory Renault Sport team, as well as Red Bull Racing, which should improve their chances of finishing higher in years to come.

Team principal Zak Brown hasn't been quiet about his frustrations, either.

After both McLaren drivers failed to finish in Italy, Brown told Sky Sports: "We need to get more competitive. This weekend showed we're not making any significant progress."

McLaren will be hoping that this deal can now attract more world class drivers to the team, which will hopefully aid them in returning to be one of the best team's on the F1 circuit.

It's about time Alonso was back at the right end of the standings, rather than having to retire every week due to engine failure.

Watch out, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

