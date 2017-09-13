Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Neymar better hope that he never has to play at Celtic Park again after what happened on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian forward angered the Celtic fans with his behaviour during Paris Saint-Germain’s convincing 5-0 victory.

Although he produced several moments of genius over the course of 90 minutes - scoring the opener and providing an assist for Kylian Mbappe - he was also guilty of an embarrassing dive in the second half.

Article continues below

However, Neymar angered the home supporters even more after the full-time whistle with his refusal to shake the hand of 18-year-old defender Anthony Ralston.

The teenager was snubbed by Neymar, who had clearly been irritated by something his young opponent had done during the match.

Article continues below

Why Neymar refused to shake Ralston's hand

It later became clear why Neymar had a problem with Ralston.

Footage emerged of the two players having words and it showed Ralston laughing in the face of Neymar, who responded by reminding the Celtic player of the scoreline.

Ralston had also angered the PSG players for a terrible challenge on Thiago Motta in the 53rd minute.

Ralston responds to Neymar refusing to shake his hand

The Scotland Under-21 international was asked about Neymar’s refusal to shake his hand after the match - and, to be fair, he had the perfect response.

“It wasn’t a big deal. I won’t dwell on that too much,” Ralston was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “If that is the case, and that is the way he wants to be, then fine. I don’t care.

“Like I said, everybody is different, so I won’t lose any sleep over it.”

Well handled, Anthony.

By playing down the incident and opting against sparking a war-of-words with Neymar via the media, he’s done the right thing.

Neymar handshake should be the last thing on his mind

Besides, failing to get a handshake from the world’s most expensive footballer should be the last thing on his mind after suffering a 5-0 hammering.

Neymar taught him a lesson and Celtic fans will be hoping the experience will hold the right-back in good stead for the rest of the club’s Champions League campaign.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms