After witnessing Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor dominate boxing news for the past several months, all eyes are now finally focused on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

This is good news, as the pair of them are both actual professional boxers, and both of them are actually at the top of their game.

And, because they are at the top of their game, one of them in particular is very confident of being victorious this weekend.

That one person is Triple G.

The undefeated middleweight champion insists there is simply no need for another fight after their huge money-breaking world title fight this weekend in Las Vegas.

Because of this, his team made a humorous remark when questioned about a rematch clause being in the contracts.

"Rematch clause?" said a member of Team Golovkin. "We won't need no rematch clause."

Golovkin has knocked out 33 of his 37 opponents in a brutal, undefeated career, during which he has amalgamated all but one of the world middleweight titles.

He predicts that Alvarez will meet the same fate 'perhaps as early as the first round' in the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, warning his A-list challenger: "There are no survivors of my fights."

His trainer Abel Sanchez says they will let Canelo invoke that right after as many defeats as he can take: "Rematch clause? The more accurate term is an annuity. We'll cash it in as many times as Canelo wants."

Yet, at 27, Alvarez surely has many huge fights ahead of him, while Golovkin, who is 35, is coming towards the end of his career, and so, will be looking to cash in while his fitness and agility still remains.

Golovkin praised his last opponent Kell Brook for taking the fight, claiming that many had wanted the fight but ran away scared when the time for talking was over.

This included Chris Eubank Jr., who was scheduled to fight Golovkin, but pulled out at the last minute, in what Golovkin called "a calculated move".

So Golovkin didn't want to waste his time in negotiating this fight which he claims he has wanted for three years now.

Alvarez insists: "We had virtually settled the deal before that fight. I don't believe the talk about GGG being on the wane."

Whoever the winner is this Saturday, it is no doubt that this fight will be one for the ages and will surely be the best boxing match of the year.

