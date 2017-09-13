The wheels are truly in motion for the heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev.

We know that the fight will take place on October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. However, what has yet to be fully confirmed is who is going to fight on the undercard.

It has been announced that British fighters: Lawrence Okolie, Kal Lafai, and Joe Cordina will feature on the undercard in their respective weight classes.

Another British boxer who is confirmed to fight is the 'Ghanaian nightmare' Joshua Buatsi. Buatsi is still very new to the professional game, however, he has already excited the fans with two early knockout victories earlier this year.

Speaking with IFL TV, Joshua decided to ask a question to find out what the interviewer's opinion of the undercard was.

After hearing a somewhat quite subdued response, Joshua said: "You're one of them greedy fans."

Surprise then turned into pure amusement after the interviewer suggested the card needed Dillian Whyte.

Joshua laughed off the suggestion and joked saying: "See up there (pointing to a picture of himself and Pulev squaring off), they should put a little picture of Dillian Whyte somewhere as well."

The reaction suggested that Joshua was happy with the undercard and Whyte was not 'needed'.

Watch Joshua's brilliant reaction below. (Scroll to 7:50)

Joshua and Whyte was the headline fight in 2016 at the O2 Arena - Joshua knocking out Whyte in the seventh round.

The build up to the fight was heated between the pair, which may suggest why Joshua is a little hesitant to offer any favours to Whyte by allowing him to fight on his undercard.

Joshua admitted: "It needs heavyweight action, it doesn't matter who it is. Everyone likes to see knockouts."

Yes we do Anthony, so get on the phone to Eddie Hearn and make it happen.

