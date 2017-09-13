Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Anthony Joshua is in a laughing mood before his fight with Kubrat Pulev.

Anthony Joshua laughs off possibility of Dillian White appearing on his undercard

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The wheels are truly in motion for the heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev.

We know that the fight will take place on October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. However, what has yet to be fully confirmed is who is going to fight on the undercard.

It has been announced that British fighters: Lawrence Okolie, Kal Lafai, and Joe Cordina will feature on the undercard in their respective weight classes.

Article continues below

Another British boxer who is confirmed to fight is the 'Ghanaian nightmare' Joshua Buatsi. Buatsi is still very new to the professional game, however, he has already excited the fans with two early knockout victories earlier this year. 

Speaking with IFL TV, Joshua decided to ask a question to find out what the interviewer's opinion of the undercard was.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Watch: Kevin Owens attacks Mr McMahon on Smackdown

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

After hearing a somewhat quite subdued response, Joshua said: "You're one of them greedy fans."

Surprise then turned into pure amusement after the interviewer suggested the card needed Dillian Whyte.

Joshua laughed off the suggestion and joked saying: "See up there (pointing to a picture of himself and Pulev squaring off), they should put a little picture of Dillian Whyte somewhere as well."

The reaction suggested that Joshua was happy with the undercard and Whyte was not 'needed'.

Watch Joshua's brilliant reaction below. (Scroll to 7:50)

Joshua and Whyte was the headline fight in 2016 at the O2 Arena - Joshua knocking out Whyte in the seventh round.

The build up to the fight was heated between the pair, which may suggest why Joshua is a little hesitant to offer any favours to Whyte by allowing him to fight on his undercard.

Joshua admitted: "It needs heavyweight action, it doesn't matter who it is. Everyone likes to see knockouts."

Yes we do Anthony, so get on the phone to Eddie Hearn and make it happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Major championship changes hands on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Man Utd fans seriously can’t believe what Graeme Souness has said about Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again