Marco Asensio will miss Real Madrid vs APOEL after picking up a truly embarrassing 'injury'

It's safe to say that Real Madrid have been the dominant force in the Champions League during recent seasons, with Los Blancos claiming three of the last four titles.

In their finals, they have defeated city rivals Atletico twice and in Cardiff during the summer, they were simply too good for Juventus, winning 4-1 in Wales.

Now, Europe's most prestigious competition has returned, with Zinedine Zidane's side taking on Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia in their first group fixture.

Los Blancos have also been drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham, in what is perhaps the hardest group.

Nevertheless, the favourites will still be expected to progress with ease given their ridiculous squad strength.

One man who has significantly improved Real in recent months is Spanish prodigy, Marco Asensio. The former Mallorca player has been a revelation alongside Isco, giving the Spanish giants essential depth in their attack.

But, Asensio will not feature in Los Blancos' first game of the European competition due to picking up the most embarrassing of injuries.

According to ESPN, the flying winger has an infected pimple on his leg due to shaving and is unable to pull up his socks, with reports in the local Spanish press confirming it.

FBL-ESP-SUPERCUP-REALMADRID-BARCELONA

Yeah, 'injuries' don't come much more hilarious than that, it even beats Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup because he dropped an aftershave bottle on his foot.

Nevertheless, despite his infected pimple, Asensio has been earning the praise of his manager, with Zidane saying he possesses a left foot similar to Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi.

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine," the Spaniard told COPE, per Goal.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-LEVANTE

"I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

Asensio also discussed the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m deal, saying he found it strange the Brazilian left Catalonia.

"We thought it was strange that Neymar left Barcelona," he said. "He was an important player for them and they couldn't hold onto him. It seemed a bit strange."

