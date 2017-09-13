Celtic might be a cut above every other Scottish club right now but, as was made abundantly clear on Tuesday night, they’re currently miles behind Europe’s big guns.

Paris Saint-Germain tore Brendan Rodgers’ side apart in their own back yard, scoring five goals without reply.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 19th minute and then set up fellow summer signing Kylian Mbappe for the second 15 minutes later. Edinson Cavani made it 3-0 before half-time from the penalty spot before half-time and it was 4-0 in the 83rd minute when Mikael Lustig turned the ball into the back of his own net.

Cavani then added gloss to the scoreline for the visitors with a fifth goal five minutes before full-time.

Humiliation for Celtic, whose manager blasted his players’ abject performance after the match.

Rodgers: We played like Under-12s at times

"This is a level where you have to look after the ball and you have to make it work for you,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by ESPN. "In the first half we didn't do that, we were playing like under-12s at times.

"So like I say, it is confidence, belief. We are missing some decisive players as well who can help us at this level but it is always going to be very tough. That is the reality of it.

"I don't want to be too harsh on the players. They [PSG] are the potential champions of this tournament and where we are at, with all due respect, and where those guys are at, it is not just one or two levels, it is three or four levels away beyond.

"We always have to be competitive and we weren't for that first period but the second half was much better and the supporters acknowledged that.”

Neymar-Ralston incident overshadowed the match

The match itself, however, was slightly overshadowed by an incident involving Neymar and Anthony Ralston at full-time.

The Brazilian forward refused to shake the teenager’s hand, much to the anger of the Celtic supporters.

Ralston has now responded to Neymar’s snub - you can see what he said by clicking HERE - but fans of the Scottish club are loving former Celtic striker John Hartson’s reaction on Twitter.

John Harton's reaction on Twitter

Replying to the video which shows Neymar ignoring Ralston, Hartson tweeted: “Absolutely hated this as a player.. only happened to me once and I chased him down the tunnel. You always shake the hand of a man!”

Celtic fans reckon he's spot on

Celtic fans reckon he’s spot on, as you can see from these tweets…

However, others disagreed...

