It was a very happy return for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United to the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the Red Devils claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory over Basel at Old Trafford.

In truth, the Swiss champions struggled to have any impact on proceedings in Manchester, with the only downside being the hamstring injury picked up by Paul Pogba early on.

The French midfielder is expected to be out for at least a few weeks which will come as a damaging blow after his impressive start to the new season.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, United conducted themselves in an impressive manner without Pogba, with his replacement Marouane Fellaini opening the scoring in the first half.

Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford finished the job in the second to give United the three points they so desperately craved.

Article continues below

However, despite the relatively easy victory, Mourinho was not impressed by one aspect of his side's play.

The Portuguese coach says his side stopped playing properly after going 2-0 up, suggesting all seriousness went out the window and that they stopped making the correct decisions.

Mourinho issued a warning to his players, saying, per BBC: "We could have put ourselves in trouble.

"We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don't like it - flicks and tricks.

"We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don't know if goal difference will play a part.

"We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations. I didn't like it - the players relaxed too much."

'Playstation football' is an interesting description and unexpectedly, Mourinho was the subject of a tweet from the Sony-owned games console.

PLAYSTATION CALLS OUT MOURINHO

Brilliant stuff. Mourinho is famed for often putting a few too many men behind the ball but this season, his United team have been a bit more entertaining.

In fact, during their opening four Premier League games, the Red Devils have scored 12 goals, conceding just twice.

United's next game sees them take on Everton at Old Trafford, with Lukaku and Wayne Rooney set to be the main talking points before the fixture, with both players featuring for either side in the last year.

In Champions League terms, United will face both Benfica and CSKA Moscow in the coming weeks in what is a fairly easy group.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms