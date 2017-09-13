Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcus Rashford.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah sends funny tweet to Marcus Rashford after Basel goal

Manchester United kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils strolled through their opening group stage fixture courtesy of goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

Jose Mourinho was infuriated by his side’s occasionally ostentatious play, but the hosts could do little to add any more gloss to their first appearance in the competition in 644 days.

The only significant blemish on an otherwise successful evening was an injury to Paul Pogba, who limped off the pitch with a hamstring problem after just 18 minutes.

The £89 million France international is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks in what should be an interesting test of squad depth for the Premier League leaders.

While Pogba’s injury has commanded most of the attention, one of his teammates deserves a great deal of praise for the significance of his contribution for United.

Marcus Rashford chalked up his third goal of the season against Basel and looks set to provide more crucial goals for 2017-18.

The 19-year-old bagged ten goals in all competitions last term to underline his enormous potential to become a leading striker in the coming years.

RASHFORD GOALS

He’s no stranger to performing on the big stage, as evidenced by his outstanding record of finding the net on debut for both club and country since bursting onto the scene in 2016.

As of Tuesday evening, Rashford has netted during his first outing in no less than seven different competitions for United and England.

The striker has marked his Europa League, Premier League, League Cup, Champions League, England and England U21 debuts with at least one goal.

It’s a truly incredible feat for a player of his age – and one of his colleagues has made a brilliant tribute to the occasion on Twitter.

Manchester United v Reading - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Shortly after watching his United teammate score the Red Devils’ third versus Basel, Crystal Palace loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah tweeted to Rashford.

“The story continue hahaha not normal,” he wrote.

The 19-year-old is spending a season with Crystal Place while Rashford continues to establish himself as one of the promising strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

However, considering the rate at which these young men are progressing, Fosu-Mensah should be able to congratulate the English wonderkid in person when they’re both representing United in the near future.

How many goals will Rashford score this season? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

