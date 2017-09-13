Arsenal are expected to rest a number of key players when they face Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday night.

A number of fringe players, including Jack Wilshere and David Ospina, are expected to be given their opportunity to shine in the first team.

One player that hasn't featured for some time is French full-back Mathieu Debuchy.

Signed from Newcastle for £12m in 2014, the 32-year-old hasn't completed 90 minutes of first team football since 2015.

French newspaper L'Equipe published an exclusive interview with Arsenal's forgotten man on Wednesday morning, in which the veteran full-back spoke candidly about his current situation in north London.

In line to play against Cologne, one Debuchy quote left Gooners on social media feeling very irritated.

“I don't know what will happen because this summer the coach [Wenger] would have let me leave without a transfer fee," Debuchy told L'Equipe.

"Brighton also enquired in the last few days of the transfer window. But that came to nothing.

"I am training with the professionals during the week and I am playing with the youngsters at the weekend. I am not the future."

Arsenal fans couldn't believe their 32-year-old has basically admitted that he has no future at the club - he still has two years left on his current deal.

Gooners irate

"I cannot predict the future," continued the former Newcastle star. "Some clubs are maybe scared that I haven't played for a while.

"Maybe my salary is also a problem although I am ready to make an effort on that."

Debuchy has two years remaining on his £70,000-a-week contract at Arsenal and looks unlikely to leave the club before 2019.

He would have to take a massive pay-cut to move elsewhere and - despite suggesting he would be willing to lower his demands - the player appears completely uninterested in even playing.

Wenger may have been considering giving Debuchy a run-out on Thursday night but his new interview with L'Equipe may well have changed his manager's mind.

The former Lille right-back earned 27 caps for France but hasn't featured for the national team in over two years.

It's fair to say that Gooners are ready to see him leave... even if he isn't.

