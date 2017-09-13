Anthony Joshua has become the face of boxing in the past few years.

With an Olympic goal medal at hand, and a heavyweight championship belt around his waist - it is safe to say the man knows his trade.

The UK golden boy perviously defeated Ukrainian ‘Dr Steelhammer’ Wladimir Klitschko in a championship bout earlier this year. However, the next challenge lies with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in the wake of October.

As the bout lies only a month away, AJ has kick-started his training in a bid to retain his championship status. Nonetheless, what has AJ been up to these past few months?

The British champ has been in Vegas, working closely with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

During his time in Vegas, watching Floyd prepare for his bout with “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua has revealed that he has learnt a lot from the ‘Money man’.

“I learned to have fun with what you’re doing. He has fun with what he’s doing. Boxing is tough. It’s an unforgiving sport. You know where I’m coming from? He does it with a smile on his face,” said Joshua in an interview.

“I think that’s the main thing because if it’s a chore you want do it for long. It’s hard. You won’t do it for long. You wont last.

“He’s done it for so many years at the top of his game so I realised just embrace it and have fun with it and that’s what I took from Mayweather.”

And that is what it’s all about.

If you love the sport, you’ll have the drive to continue and succeed. However, the moment it becomes the ‘bane’ of your life, if it ever does, then it’s time to call it a day some suggest.

As the old saying goes; "do what you love and the rest will fall into place."

It is a lesson that can be learnt by all.

It is what you enjoy, forms the memories and is the key to your happiness. For Joshua, it is just for him to train hard and keep a smile on his face.

An interesting response from the much loved champion of boxing.

Roll on October!

