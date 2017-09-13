Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Remembering Liverpool's last Champions League XI from their disastrous 2014/15 campaign

On the final day of the 2016/17 season, Liverpool secured their place in the Champions League qualifying stage with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to see off Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate to secure passage to the group stage where they will meet Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor.

The last time the Reds were in the Champions League was in 2014/15 under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers.

Safe to say, the Merseyside's didn't fare to well, being eliminated at the group stage by Basel and Real Madrid.

Their final game was a 1-1 draw with the Swiss champions and here was how they lined up on that fateful day at Anfield and where they are now.

GK: SIMON MIGNOLET

The Belgian goalkeeper is still usually the number one choice at the club in the present day, despite the presence of Loris Karius.

RB: GLEN JOHNSON

The former England international is now at Stoke where he is still recovering from an injury.

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League

CB: DEJAN LOVREN

Lovren is still with the Reds competing for a spot in their defence, however, he was dropped for their recent 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

CB: MARTIN SKRTEL

The no-nonsene Slovakian is currently at Turkish side Fenerbahce after leaving Anfield back in 2016.

LB: JOSE ENRIQUE

The Spanish left-back recently announced his retirement from the game after failing to shake off a serious knee injury.

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - Pre Season friendly

CM: JOE ALLEN

Like Johnson, the 'Welsh Xavi' is currently at Stoke where he has turned into arguably their most important player.

CM: LUCAS LEIVA

After over a decade of service, Lucas finally departed Anfield this summer to join Serie A side, Lazio.

CM: JORDAN HENDERSON

Now the club captain, Henderson is thriving in a midfield trio alongside Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

AM: STEVEN GERRARD

The Liverpool legend is now retired after a brief spell with LA Galaxy and even the club icon could not pull off a moment of magic against Basel.

ST: RAHEEM STERLING

Sterling managed to secure a £50m move to Manchester City at the end of this season, where he can still be found today.

ST: RICKIE LAMBERT

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship

The former Southampton man optimised Liverpool's poor recruitment in recent years. Lambert is now with Championship side, Cardiff.

Philippe Coutinho, Alberto Moreno and Lazar Markovic all appeared from the bench, with the latter actually being sent off, turning the tie in favour of the opposition.

Looking at that side, it is safe to say that Klopp's men have a far better chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Jordan Henderson
