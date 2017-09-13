The FIFA 18 demo has finally been released ahead of September 29, when the full version of EA Sports’ latest game hits the shelves worldwide.

For the first time ever, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the front cover of FIFA - and it’s no surprise that he’s also the player with the highest rating on this year’s edition.

The Real Madrid superstar, who looks set to win a fifth Ballon d’Or later this year, has an overall rating of 94 - one better than Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo also has 92 for pace, 92 for shooting, 91 for dribbling, 81 for passing, 81 for physicality and a modest 33 for defending.

Basically, he’s a beast. Good luck if you come up against a team featuring the Portuguese maestro on Ultimate Team.

People hate one thing about Ronaldo on FIFA 18

However, people who have downloaded the demo have noticed something rather annoying.

Ronaldo’s ‘Siiiiu’ celebration has been included, which is fine. But the fact you can also hear him shout ‘Siiiu!’ whenever he pulls off that particular celebration hasn’t gone down well with FIFA 18 fans on social media.

You can watch it here…

Or here...

Just imagine how irritating that’ll get after Ronaldo does it for the third time in one match against you.

FIFA fans on Reddit aren't happy

FIFA fans think it’s cringeworthy that EA have included it.

Check out the reaction…

Don't worry people, FIFA 19 will be out in a year

One suspects Ronaldo would be fuming if EA got rid of his trademark celebration before the full game is released, so it looks like we’ll all just have to put up with it for a year.

A whole year. Yikes.

