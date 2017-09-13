Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Ronaldo.

There’s one thing about Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 18 that people can’t stand

The FIFA 18 demo has finally been released ahead of September 29, when the full version of EA Sports’ latest game hits the shelves worldwide.

For the first time ever, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the front cover of FIFA - and it’s no surprise that he’s also the player with the highest rating on this year’s edition.

The Real Madrid superstar, who looks set to win a fifth Ballon d’Or later this year, has an overall rating of 94 - one better than Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo also has 92 for pace, 92 for shooting, 91 for dribbling, 81 for passing, 81 for physicality and a modest 33 for defending.

Basically, he’s a beast. Good luck if you come up against a team featuring the Portuguese maestro on Ultimate Team.

People hate one thing about Ronaldo on FIFA 18

However, people who have downloaded the demo have noticed something rather annoying.

Ronaldo’s ‘Siiiiu’ celebration has been included, which is fine. But the fact you can also hear him shout ‘Siiiu!’ whenever he pulls off that particular celebration hasn’t gone down well with FIFA 18 fans on social media.

You can watch it here…

Or here...

Just imagine how irritating that’ll get after Ronaldo does it for the third time in one match against you.

FIFA fans on Reddit aren't happy

FIFA fans think it’s cringeworthy that EA have included it.

Check out the reaction…

p1bptflh8c1alq6oh1igs1up91f0bg.jpg

p1bptfm348mfv1pakd5o86o17q6p.jpg

p1bptfme3spmmbf21ac111euvlpr.jpg

p1bptfmmd41v4mnvf515e3216gdt.jpg

p1bptfqipd10tl7sf1mpgu2lbs19.jpg

p1bptfp97q1angs9h6fr1gdi15tu15.jpg

p1bptfpj6b7ojnq61ndt2o01n6u17.jpg

Don't worry people, FIFA 19 will be out in a year

One suspects Ronaldo would be fuming if EA got rid of his trademark celebration before the full game is released, so it looks like we’ll all just have to put up with it for a year.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Supercopa de Espana: 1st Leg

A whole year. Yikes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

