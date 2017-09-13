Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Tennis

Roger Federer.

Roger Federer names the tennis player he wish he could go back and play against

You don't get much bigger in tennis that Switzerland ace Roger Federer.

19 Grand Slam titles to his name, an abundance of sponsorship deals, and still one of the best players to currently play the game despite him nearing retirement.

Federer proved all doubters wrong this year by returning from injury to win not one, but two more Grand Slams.

He won the Australian Open back in January, and then backed that up by winning Wimbledon over the summer.

Not bad for a man who's apparently past his best.

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

But, even the great Roger Federer has inspirations and has some dreams that he simply cannot fulfil.

One of those dreams is to play a tennis match against Bjorn Borg.

Legendary Swedish tennis player Bjorn Borg was one of the players that defined 1970’s tennis, the other was American John McEnroe.

Coincidently, there’s a film being made about their rivalry starring Shia Lebeouf and Sverrir Gudnason set for release this September.

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2016

Borg won the French Open in 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, participated in a furious Wimbledon final in 1980 against McEnroe, which he won, and it was to be his final triumph at Wimbledon; a championship he won consecutively for five years from 1976 to 1980.

The Swedish tennis star also featured in the final of the US Open in 1976, 1978, 1980, and 1981 and made his only appearance at the Australian Open in 1974 – Borg was knocked out in the third round.

Federer spoke of his admiration for the Swede in a conference call from New York following the US Open, in which he said it was a special moment when Borg is around.

“For me to spend time with Bjorn, it's quite rare.

“He doesn't spend so much time on the tour.

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 10

“When he shows up, it's short. I feel every minute you get with him is a privilege. Here we are, he's going to be stuck with us. So it's going, I think, to be very special for all of us, particularly me.

“I mean, I have incredible respect for him.

“I feel like if I could play one player ever going back, I feel like it would be Bjorn. I feel he's that incredibly good, for what he did for the game. If I look how he played, what he brought to it, it's crazy."

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

