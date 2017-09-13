Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Andres Iniesta's individual highlights v Juventus show he's back to his brilliant best for Barcelona

It was a difficult summer for Barcelona, particularly after they lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a ridiculous €222m deal.

The Brazilian's exit caught the club's hierarchy off guard and they then desperately had to try and react by signing some new stars.

In the end, they had to make do with French International Ousmane Dembele and former Tottenham flop, Paulinho. Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deuloefu had joined before Neymar's exit.

Many were saying that the club were in crisis after their two dismal displays in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, Ernesto Valverde's first games in charge of the club.

However, that already seems like a distant memory, with the Blaugrana winning their first four games of the new season, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

A 5-0 win against city rivals Espanyol on Saturday evening was optimised by yet another Lionel Messi hattrick.

However, one thing that was noticeable in the fixture was the performance of Andres Iniesta, with the Spanish midfielder looking back to his sensational best.

The club legend endured an indifferent campaign in Luis Enrique's final year but under Valverde, he appears to have a new lease of life in the Barca midfield.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

Iniesta then carried on his superb form into the game against Juventus on Tuesday evening, where he turned in his best performance in years.

Have a look below and marvel at one of the game's greatest ever players at the peak of his powers.

INIESTA MAGIC

The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic could not get near him as Barca strolled to a 3-0 victory over the Serie A champions, with Messi scoring yet another brace.

It is mentioned in the tweet that Iniesta now had more freedom due to the fact that he is not having to provide added security for the marauding Neymar.

The front three of Messi, Luis Suarez and Dembele appear to given the Spaniard more freedom to exert his natural talent of bursting through the midfield lines.

Barcelona v Espanyol - La Liga

The full-back duo of Jordi Alba and Semedo will also relieve Iniesta of some unwanted defensive duties and if Barca can get him back to his best constantly, any thoughts of a 'crisis' will be put to bed very quickly.

Topics:
Football
Andres Iniesta

