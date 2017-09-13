Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Lukaku.

The hilarious new Romelu Lukaku song heard at Old Trafford is dividing opinion

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Romelu Lukaku is quickly becoming a fans favourite at Old Trafford following his £75m move from Everton this summer.

The 24-year-old Belgian striker has scored six goals in his first six competitive fixtures in a Manchester United shirt, including a brace on the opening day of the season.

Lukaku netted on his Champions League debut on Tuesday night, directing a powerful trademark header past the Basel keeper in a 3-0 win.

Article continues below

Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford scored the other goals in a convincing win - but Jose Mourinho was not happy in his post-match interview.

"Until 2-0 we were stable, we played with confidence," Mourinho told BT Sport. "After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

"We could have put ourselves in trouble.

"We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don't like it - flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don't know if goal difference will play a part.

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League

"We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations. I didn't like it - the players relaxed too much."

Lukaku's outrageous new chant filmed at Old Trafford

A video, filmed during Tuesday night's 3-0 win, surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday morning and was quickly going viral.

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League

Sung to the Stone Roses famous hit 'Made of Stone', Man United fans praised the size of their new star man's 'baby-maker'.

"Romelu Lukaku,

He's our Belgium scoring genius,

With a 24 inch penis,

Scoring all the goals,

Bell-end to his toes."

Chant splits opinion on Twitter

Manchester United fans are renowned for producing original songs and chants for their players.

However, some fans thought the new chant for Lukaku was embarrassing whilst others thought it was brilliant.

Check out some of the reaction on social media.

Top marks for originality, that's for sure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again