Romelu Lukaku is quickly becoming a fans favourite at Old Trafford following his £75m move from Everton this summer.

The 24-year-old Belgian striker has scored six goals in his first six competitive fixtures in a Manchester United shirt, including a brace on the opening day of the season.

Lukaku netted on his Champions League debut on Tuesday night, directing a powerful trademark header past the Basel keeper in a 3-0 win.

Article continues below

Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford scored the other goals in a convincing win - but Jose Mourinho was not happy in his post-match interview.

"Until 2-0 we were stable, we played with confidence," Mourinho told BT Sport. "After 2-0 everything changed, we stopped playing seriously and stopped making right decisions.

Article continues below

"We could have put ourselves in trouble.

"We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don't like it - flicks and tricks. We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don't know if goal difference will play a part.

"We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations. I didn't like it - the players relaxed too much."

Lukaku's outrageous new chant filmed at Old Trafford

A video, filmed during Tuesday night's 3-0 win, surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday morning and was quickly going viral.

Sung to the Stone Roses famous hit 'Made of Stone', Man United fans praised the size of their new star man's 'baby-maker'.

"Romelu Lukaku,

He's our Belgium scoring genius,

With a 24 inch penis,

Scoring all the goals,

Bell-end to his toes."

Chant splits opinion on Twitter

Manchester United fans are renowned for producing original songs and chants for their players.

However, some fans thought the new chant for Lukaku was embarrassing whilst others thought it was brilliant.

Check out some of the reaction on social media.

Top marks for originality, that's for sure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms