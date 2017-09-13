Ever wondered how much money Floyd Mayweather has in his bank accounts?

Well, thanks to an interview with YouTube channel’s Awkward Puppets' Diego, now we know, and it is an eye watering amount.

“$200million, $300million, yeah. In different accounts,” said the 40-year-old boxing legend.

Want to know how the American boxing legend spends his millions?

Well, according to business insider, ‘Money’ has two fleets of luxury cars colour coded in two different locations.

All of the boxer's cars in his Miami house are white, and all the cars in Las Vegas are black.

Mayweather only wears a pair of shoes once and then leaves them in various hotel rooms when he is done with them; he also spends around $6,500 a year on boxers and throws them out after wearing them once.

The American also owns a G5 private jet, which cost him around $48.25 million – bad luck if you're part of the massive ‘Money’ entourage, though, as he hardly lets any of them on it.

Floyd also makes his body guards travel in another plane – which surely defeats the purpose of having body guards, because he does not want to over load the plane.

He once had around $7 million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from his house, and has reportedly bought 100 sports cars from the same dealer and always pays in cash.

Back in 2015, Mayweather was talking to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. when he showed him some of his luxury car fleet which he told the reporter cost around $15million dollars.

“Smith: The seven cars that you showed me are in excess of $15-to-$20 million dollars?

“Mayweather: Let me see what's the number ...

Watch Mayweather reveal how much he has in his bank account in the video below. Scroll to 1:32 to see his reply.

“Smith: And you don't drive them?!

“Mayweather: You're right it's close to $15 million.

“Smith: And you don't drive them?!

“Mayweather: No.”

Floyd Mayweather got a whole lot richer following the billion dollar fight against Conor McGregor back in August, and with Mayweather's spending habits, he is going to need every cent.

