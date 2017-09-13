The Cleveland Indians are in the midst of a historic run right now, having won an incredible 20 straight games and are showing no signs of slowing down so far.

As the Indians try to make a second-straight World Series run, they're drawing the attention of a pair of fellow Cleveland athletes.

Cavaliers stars LeBron James and J.R. Smith have been loving the Indians' impressive winning streak, sharing their appreciation for what their fellow Cleveland residents have accomplished in recent weeks.

James and Smith shared their thoughts on the streak on social media, as you can see below, clearly impressed by what the American League Central division leaders have accomplished:

James and Smith are no bandwagon fans, either. Last year, as the Indians were making a run at the World Series (which they lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs), the Cavaliers, fresh off an NBA title, showed their support by attending a couple of playoff games.

After the Indians lost last year's World Series in heartbreaking fashion, James said he understood what the team was going through, telling ESPN.com that's just what makes sports so great:

"That's probably the worst thing about sports is when you have such an epic game, one team has to lose," James said. "It would have been great for both sides if the game was just called off, 6-6, and both of them get the trophy.

"Sports is a beautiful thing. It brings so many people together. It can be heartbreaking at times. It can be uplifting ... and it's never going to stop. It's going to go beyond all of us -- you guys covering the game, me playing the game -- and the thing about it is the support of teams and championships never stops. It's been going [on] forever."

This year, though, James and Smith are probably hoping for a different outcome for the Indians, who have positioned themselves at the top of the AL standings.

On the Indians' side, they're simply trying to follow the old sports cliche of taking things one day at a time, according to MLB.com. Ace Corey Kluber and star shortstop Francisco Lindor said they're trying not to get too caught up in the streak.

"We haven't talked about it at all," Kluber said. "I haven't heard anybody in there talking about how many games in a row we've won or anything like that. Obviously we're aware of it, just because of the attention that it gets, but it's not something that we're focusing on."

"Am I focused on it? Not really," Lindor added. "Are we focusing on it around here? Not really. You don't see guys talking about it. You don't see guys sitting in the lunch room, saying, 'Oh, my God, we have a chance of winning 20. We have a chance of winning 21.' Not really. We're just enjoying the ride, understanding that we're on a high right now and having fun. We'll see what happens."

If the Indians manage to make another long playoff run, it's safe to say Smith and James will be watching, and may even head out to Progressive Field for a game or two.