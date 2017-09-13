Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona are two Manchester United players who still have their names sung at Old Trafford, years after retiring.

The legendary French forward, signed from Leeds United, was the talisman in Sir Alex Ferguson's first successful Man United side.

Cantona shocked many when he retired in 1997 at the age of 30, with a year still to run on his Manchester United contract.

"Eric basically believes that he must go out at the top," said Ferguson. "Now he's gone, I don't feel let down. There can't be any recriminations in my heart.

"We've had some great players at this club and when the end has come we have just had to get on with life. The fans are going to have great memories of him, and so will I.

"Eric's influence has been absolutely marvellous. He came at the right time to give us his vision. I think we might have won that first title anyway, but he gave us the composure and the crucial goals to pull it off.

Scholes was another fans favourite at Old Trafford and was convinced to come out of retirement by the great Scottish manager in 2012.

Ferguson said: "He's not going to play every game but in terms of composure and passing ability, is there a better player going around? Definitely not."

Scholes broke into the first team whilst Cantona was at the peak of his powers and the one-club man played alongside some of the finest players of his generation.

Still today, Cantona is placed alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola as footballers that revolutionised English football.

"He's just a better player than Cantona."

However, in a rare interview with the 'Ginger Prince' in 2001, Scholes named a Manchester United flop as a "better player" than the great Frenchman.

Juan Sebastian Veron cost the Red Devils a British record £28m fee but is widely considered a disappointment among Manchester United fans - and an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea followed.

"In terms of his [Veron's] all-round game, I think he'll do more than Eric [Cantona] has done," Scholes told the Guardian in 2001.

"I'm not sure he will have more of an influence on the team but he's just a better player.

"Don't get me wrong, I think Eric was amazing but I think Juan has just a bit more. He's involved in the game all the time. He can create and score goals. He can just do anything."

Now a pundit on BT Sport, you must wonder if Scholes would agree with his opinion from 16 years ago.

