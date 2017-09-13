Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Paul Scholes.

Paul Scholes claimed this Manchester United flop was better than Eric Cantona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona are two Manchester United players who still have their names sung at Old Trafford, years after retiring.

The legendary French forward, signed from Leeds United, was the talisman in Sir Alex Ferguson's first successful Man United side.

Cantona shocked many when he retired in 1997 at the age of 30, with a year still to run on his Manchester United contract.

Article continues below

"Eric basically believes that he must go out at the top," said Ferguson. "Now he's gone, I don't feel let down. There can't be any recriminations in my heart.

"We've had some great players at this club and when the end has come we have just had to get on with life. The fans are going to have great memories of him, and so will I.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Hell in a Cell match confirmed on Smackdown Live

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

"Eric's influence has been absolutely marvellous. He came at the right time to give us his vision. I think we might have won that first title anyway, but he gave us the composure and the crucial goals to pull it off.

Scholes was another fans favourite at Old Trafford and was convinced to come out of retirement by the great Scottish manager in 2012.

Manchester United's English midfielder P

Ferguson said: "He's not going to play every game but in terms of composure and passing ability, is there a better player going around? Definitely not."

Scholes broke into the first team whilst Cantona was at the peak of his powers and the one-club man played alongside some of the finest players of his generation.

Manchester United v New York Cosmos - Paul Scholes' Testimonial Match

Still today, Cantona is placed alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola as footballers that revolutionised English football.

"He's just a better player than Cantona."

However, in a rare interview with the 'Ginger Prince' in 2001, Scholes named a Manchester United flop as a "better player" than the great Frenchman.

Juan Sebastian Veron of Manchester United

Juan Sebastian Veron cost the Red Devils a British record £28m fee but is widely considered a disappointment among Manchester United fans - and an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea followed.

"In terms of his [Veron's] all-round game, I think he'll do more than Eric [Cantona] has done," Scholes told the Guardian in 2001.

"I'm not sure he will have more of an influence on the team but he's just a better player.

Manchester United's Paul Scholes (R) celebrates af

"Don't get me wrong, I think Eric was amazing but I think Juan has just a bit more. He's involved in the game all the time. He can create and score goals. He can just do anything."

Now a pundit on BT Sport, you must wonder if Scholes would agree with his opinion from 16 years ago.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eric Cantona
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

WWE fan favourite provides big injury update - could return soon

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Anthony Ralston has responded perfectly after Neymar refused to shake his hand

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: Why Neymar was completely justified to refuse the teenager's handshake

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

Watch: The hilarious Chelsea bench + Victor Moses reaction to Zappacosta's goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again